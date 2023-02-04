The “woke” among us are accustomed to silent, unquestioned obedience from the masses. Their dictates, after all, rule the media, corporations, universities and popular culture. But once in a while, woke policies are met with noncompliance and disobedience.

Under these circumstances, noncompliance and disobedience are virtuous behaviors — conduct that traditionalists, libertarians and conservatives should applaud. Let us transition from theory to the real world.

The National Hockey League, in its infinite wisdom, decided to implement, league-wide, something called “Pride Night,” during which, in pre-game warm-ups, the home team’s players would wear jerseys adorned with the colorful insignia of the LGBTQ community. Their sticks would be taped in matching colors.

The Carolina Hurricanes participated, of course. Here’s a blurb from NHL.com that previewed Pride Night in Raleigh, which took place on Jan. 27: “Join the Hurricanes on Pride Night, as we aim to drive positive social change and foster more inclusive communities with the belief that hockey is for everyone.”

Fortunately, in recent days, the NHL’s initiative has encountered pockets of noncompliance and disobedience. The Philadelphia Flyers’ Pride Night took place two weeks ago, but defenseman Ivan Provorov respectfully declined to participate in the pre-game festivities. Doing so, he said, would violate his religious beliefs, and he wanted to be true to himself.

Provorov logged 22 minutes of ice time during the game, which infuriated many activists (and sports journalists), who believe he should have been benched. To his credit, Flyers Head Coach John Tortorella defended his player. As you might suspect, Provorov’s No. 9 jersey promptly sold out on the NHL Shop and on Fanatics.

The New York Rangers’ Pride Night was two Fridays ago, and some of the scheduled activities took place. But, contrary to the text of promotional materials ahead of the game, the Rangers did not appear in LGBTQ-inspired jerseys. Their sticks were bereft of pride-colored tape. After the game, the Rangers issued a boilerplate statement in support of diversity and inclusion, but they have not explained the absence of LGBTQ-inspired fashion.

Because the NHL’s Pride Nights are scattered over several weeks, additional boycotts (and unexplained failures to adhere to the agenda) are likely. There are solid grounds on which to oppose the initiative.

To begin with, many (if not most) Americans have a strong libertarian streak — an embrace of the “you-do-you,” “live-and-let-live” philosophy. We couldn’t care less about Mr. Smith’s private life, so long as he’s not hurting anyone else. He can have sex with Sally, with Bob, or with both. Either way, we shrug our shoulders. It doesn’t concern us.

Unless, that is, Mr. Smith tries to impose his alternative lifestyle on the rest of us. If he happens to be a left-wing activist, he will expect the rest of us to not only tolerate his behavior, but also to celebrate it. And to teach our children about the wonder and splendor of his unconventional lifestyle.

The NHL is attempting to normalize and impose upon us conduct that, for centuries, up until a few decades ago, was almost universally considered “abnormal.”

The word choice is deliberate. “A norm,” the late Russell Kirk wrote, “means an enduring standard. It is a law of nature, which we ignore at our peril. It is a rule of human conduct and a measure of public virtue.”

Norms exist, Kirk explained, whether we like them or not. “Ethical normality is determined not by mass behavior at any particular moment, but rather by the custom and consensus of many civilized generations, and by reference to ethical standards long accepted by moralists, jurists and religious teachers.”

We need not apologize for defending norms centuries in the making.