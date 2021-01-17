Charles Davenport Jr.: 'None of the above' is trending

I was a registered Republican for decades, but, because of the GOP’s cowardice and incompetence on immigration (and other issues), I left the party and became unaffiliated in the early 2000s.

In the wake of recent events on the national level, some local activists — these are people who have donated money and volunteered their time for years —have decided to leave the GOP and become unaffiliated, much to the dismay of Republican establishment figures. Party loyalists point to their platform, as if enunciation of certain principles were sufficient to retain the base.

There is often a big difference between platform and practice. The fact that an elected official has an “R” after his (or her) name does not guarantee allegiance to every idea — or even most of the ideas — espoused in a platform.

There is a huge philosophical divide between Sen. Ted Cruz and Sen. Susan Collins, for instance, even though both belong to the Republican party. They sit in the same boat, but often row in conflicting directions. Would the citizens of their respective states — Texas and Maine — happily exchange senators? Of course not.