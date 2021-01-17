Charles Davenport Jr.: 'None of the above' is trending

The state of North Carolina recognizes five political parties: the Democratic, Republican, Libertarian, Green and the Constitution parties. The membership of the latter three is minuscule — barely a blip on the radar screen. Although the Democrats enjoy the highest share of the state’s registered voters (36%), the fastest-growing party is … none of the above.
When prospective voters register, they may choose to align themselves with one of those five parties, or choose instead to align themselves with no party at all. In recent years, the latter option has been quite popular.
In fact, the unaffiliated (also known as “independents”), who are now 33% of the state’s registered voters, have knocked Republicans down to third place (30%). In the last four years, voter registration in the state has increased 6%, but the ranks of the unaffiliated grew by 14%.
The trend was strikingly apparent during 2020, when the GOP gained 150,000 voters statewide, and the Democrats gained 96,000. The unaffiliated, meanwhile, increased by 193,000. According to Chris Cooper, a political scientist at Western Carolina University, by 2022, the unaffiliated will overtake Democrats as the state’s largest bloc of voters.
There are many reasons why so many newly registered voters choose to be unaffiliated, and many reasons why members of a particular party choose to leave it. As veteran GOP strategist Carter Wrenn told The (Raleigh) News & Observer in September, “A lot of (unaffiliated voters) may lean one way or the other, but they are not really in love with either party.”
I was a registered Republican for decades, but, because of the GOP’s cowardice and incompetence on immigration (and other issues), I left the party and became unaffiliated in the early 2000s.
In the wake of recent events on the national level, some local activists — these are people who have donated money and volunteered their time for years —have decided to leave the GOP and become unaffiliated, much to the dismay of Republican establishment figures. Party loyalists point to their platform, as if enunciation of certain principles were sufficient to retain the base.
There is often a big difference between platform and practice. The fact that an elected official has an “R” after his (or her) name does not guarantee allegiance to every idea — or even most of the ideas — espoused in a platform.
There is a huge philosophical divide between Sen. Ted Cruz and Sen. Susan Collins, for instance, even though both belong to the Republican party. They sit in the same boat, but often row in conflicting directions. Would the citizens of their respective states — Texas and Maine — happily exchange senators? Of course not.
Most of the unaffiliated voters in my circle of acquaintances are former Republicans who, at some point, felt betrayed by the party. Typically, they are more conservative than are most elected Republicans. I know a few people who have left the GOP because of President Trump. Those former Republicans agree with most of Trump’s policies, but they are put off by his demeanor.
Unaffiliated voters are often described as “independents,” but the term is misleading. Most unaffiliated voters are not moderate, centrist, middle-of-the-road voters who veer back and forth between the parties; rather, most are partisans who vote reliably for one party or the other. I’m one of them.
According to a study by EQV Analytics, 92% of the unaffiliated consistently vote for the candidates of a particular party. Fifty-two percent routinely vote Republican; 40%, Democratic.
Until there is a viable third-party option (and that won’t be anytime soon), the number of unaffiliated voters will only increase.
This will diminish both dominant parties, and that’s probably a good thing.
Charles Davenport Jr. (cdavenportjr@hotmail.com) is a News & Record columnist.