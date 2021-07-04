Charles Davenport Jr.: One nation, one flag, one people

The fault is not entirely the newcomers’; our expectations of immigrants used to be much higher. New arrivals were encouraged (if not expected) to learn our history, to adopt our customs and traditions, and to speak our language.

Our first president, George Washington, welcomed immigrants “to a participation of all our rights and privileges if, by decency and propriety of conduct, they appear to merit the enjoyment.”

In an essay published in 1894, Theodore Roosevelt said the immigrant “must revere only our flag; not only must it come first, but no other flag should even come second. He must learn to celebrate Washington’s birthday rather than that of the Queen or Kaiser, and the Fourth of July instead of St. Patrick’s Day.” Imagine the outrage if a modern president were to express a similar sentiment.

In citizenship ceremonies, qualified newcomers recite an Oath of Allegiance, which, among other obligations, includes the following: “I absolutely and entirely renounce and abjure all allegiance and fidelity to any foreign prince, potentate, state, or sovereignty, of whom or which I have heretofore been a subject or a citizen …” It has become apparent that we no longer have any expectation of fealty to that promise.

But we used to, and we should.