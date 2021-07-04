Charles Davenport Jr.: One nation, one flag, one people

About a week ago, I watched an NHL playoff game, prior to which, as mandated by tradition, players and fans stood for the national anthem. (No one took a knee.) A soaring, beautiful performance was delivered live at Tampa Bay’s Amalie Arena by Sonya Bryson-Kirksey, official vocalist of the Lightning.
A well-done rendition of the anthem quickens the pulse of patriots. I was deeply moved, and I don’t mind saying so; love of country is not something to be ashamed of. Quite the contrary. Patriotism should be brazenly, proudly displayed. This is particularly true as we celebrate Independence Day.
Alas, sometimes the patriot’s pulse is quickened by disappointment and despair. For instance, during Asheboro High School’s graduation last month, a student adorned himself with the Mexican flag and paraded across the stage in anticipation of receiving his diploma. (Because he had violated school policy, he did not receive his diploma until a few days later.)
The student’s mother, Margarita Lopez, said, “As parents, we are so proud he has taken on the honor and pride of where he comes from.” Her remarks, it is important to note, were delivered through an interpreter.
It seems reasonable to conclude that the student and his mother have not fully assimilated into American culture. Such are the consequences of oxymoronic “multiculturalism” and a misguided obsession with “diversity.” In recent decades, those two movements have infected our culture, and they dominate most of American society. Both are hostile to assimilation, which includes a common language, a cohesive culture and love of (this) country.
The fault is not entirely the newcomers’; our expectations of immigrants used to be much higher. New arrivals were encouraged (if not expected) to learn our history, to adopt our customs and traditions, and to speak our language.
Our first president, George Washington, welcomed immigrants “to a participation of all our rights and privileges if, by decency and propriety of conduct, they appear to merit the enjoyment.”
In an essay published in 1894, Theodore Roosevelt said the immigrant “must revere only our flag; not only must it come first, but no other flag should even come second. He must learn to celebrate Washington’s birthday rather than that of the Queen or Kaiser, and the Fourth of July instead of St. Patrick’s Day.” Imagine the outrage if a modern president were to express a similar sentiment.
In citizenship ceremonies, qualified newcomers recite an Oath of Allegiance, which, among other obligations, includes the following: “I absolutely and entirely renounce and abjure all allegiance and fidelity to any foreign prince, potentate, state, or sovereignty, of whom or which I have heretofore been a subject or a citizen …” It has become apparent that we no longer have any expectation of fealty to that promise.
But we used to, and we should.
In a 1798 speech, John Thornton Kirkland, future president of Harvard, said, “We have learned to love our country … because the sweat of our fathers’ brows has subdued its soil; their blood watered its fields, and their revered dust sleeps in its bosom.” We’ve learned to love our country, Kirkland said, “because here are our altars, and here our firesides; because patriotism is the combined energy of the social affections, and he who can tear it from his heart, commits sacrilege upon his nature.”
In honor of Independence Day, perhaps we could set aside the divisiveness of identity politics and group grievances. For today, at least, let’s not consider ourselves African Americans, Mexican Americans or Irish Americans; let’s just be Americans.
Let’s strive to live up to our nation’s unofficial motto, “Out of many, one.”