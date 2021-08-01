Charles Davenport Jr.: Our family is one member short

And we did.

Fifteen years ago, Maureen and I drove to Maggie Valley to adopt Daisy from a rescue group. She was, according to my wife, a “rare find”: an orange female. Maureen was correct, by the way: Only one in five orange cats is female. Of course, Daisy was exceptional in other ways, too.

She immediately fell in love with her canine siblings — the two goldens we had at the time: Aspen and Chinook. Every night, she slept curled up against one or the other. It took her a bit longer to adjust to our other cats — a solid black female named Endora, and later, Henry.

When we adopted Nikita a few years ago, Daisy accepted her right away. One of their favorite activities took place nightly at 2 or 3 a.m., a Nocturnal Olympics, of sorts, accompanied by hissing, snarling, the rustling of fabric and rampaging footsteps.

One of the cats would hide behind the bedroom window’s floor-length curtains, while the other would attack and attempt to flush out the concealed sibling. The crescendo of the game was a frenzied, high-spirited chase, the path of which invariably traversed the bed and the three slumbering, unsuspecting individuals thereon: namely, me, Maureen and Cheyenne.