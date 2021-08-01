Charles Davenport Jr.: Our family is one member short

I’m running out of room for burial plots.
Maureen and I bought our current home seven years ago, and already, on these grounds, we’ve buried three of our beloved pets: a gray-and-white, short-haired, affectionate feline named Henry, a pampered golden retriever named Chinook, and, only two weeks ago, an orange, long-haired female cat named Daisy.
According to Winston Churchill, “A cat looks down upon a man, and a dog looks up to a man, but a pig will look a man in the eye and see his equal.” I don’t know about pigs, but Churchill was right about cats and dogs.
Cats are independent, aloof and arguably, a bit arrogant. I’ve always referred to ours as “aristocats.” (We have another female cat by the name of Nikita.) They’re not particularly interested in the activities of the lowly humans with whom they share an abode — unless, of course, one of the human servants is preparing a dish of feline food.
Dogs are hyper-attuned to every human sound and movement. Unlike cats, they make no attempt to disguise the adoration they feel for their masters. It’s not surprising that dogs tend to capture the human heart more quickly, and more thoroughly.
Cats, it would be fair to say, are an acquired taste. The presence of Cheyenne, our goofy golden, provides a case study in contrasts between canine and feline behavior. Cheyenne is perpetually giddy and cuddly; Daisy, on the other hand, was routinely smug, and occasionally surly — especially when she got brushed. Daisy, unlike her golden sibling, was not promiscuous with her affection. You had to earn it.
And we did.
Fifteen years ago, Maureen and I drove to Maggie Valley to adopt Daisy from a rescue group. She was, according to my wife, a “rare find”: an orange female. Maureen was correct, by the way: Only one in five orange cats is female. Of course, Daisy was exceptional in other ways, too.
She immediately fell in love with her canine siblings — the two goldens we had at the time: Aspen and Chinook. Every night, she slept curled up against one or the other. It took her a bit longer to adjust to our other cats — a solid black female named Endora, and later, Henry.
When we adopted Nikita a few years ago, Daisy accepted her right away. One of their favorite activities took place nightly at 2 or 3 a.m., a Nocturnal Olympics, of sorts, accompanied by hissing, snarling, the rustling of fabric and rampaging footsteps.
One of the cats would hide behind the bedroom window’s floor-length curtains, while the other would attack and attempt to flush out the concealed sibling. The crescendo of the game was a frenzied, high-spirited chase, the path of which invariably traversed the bed and the three slumbering, unsuspecting individuals thereon: namely, me, Maureen and Cheyenne.
More often than not, I slept through the Nocturnal Olympics; my wife, who is a light sleeper, never did. But every morning, Maureen would deliver a play-by-play recap of the Games — kind of like an ESPN highlight reel, but with a groggy, irritable commentator who, try as she might, couldn’t resist smiling.
For the past few months, there have been no Nocturnal Olympics. Despite special food and twice-weekly injections of fluids via IV (which Maureen administered herself), Daisy’s illness progressively worsened. We ran out of options, but we knew that allowing her to suffer was not one of them.
The house suddenly seems a little bigger; the nights, a lot quieter. Too quiet. Our family is a member short, and yet another plot in our backyard is sacred ground.
