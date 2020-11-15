Charles Davenport Jr.: Revenge is a dish best served with a smile

North Carolina’s first lady, Kristin Cooper, raised eyebrows a couple of weeks ago, when she confessed to “flipping off” Trump supporters who had gathered at an event in Raleigh. Of course, Mrs. Cooper has since apologized for her “inappropriate” conduct and related Facebook posts.

It’s tempting to utilize the episode as a high-profile example of progressive hypocrisy, because, as most news consumers know, the political left has a monopoly on inclusiveness and tolerance. But what good would that do?

Besides, rudeness and incivility are commonplace throughout society. When even the first lady of the state indulges in vulgar behavior, what does that signify about the culture? Might the rest of us be partially to blame for the general collapse of decorum?

A minor share of the responsibility could even belong to the “first lady” of the Davenport household. My wife, Maureen, is one of the most mild-mannered people you’ll ever meet. She is so even-keeled, I occasionally place a mirror under her nose to verify that she’s breathing.