Charles Davenport Jr.: Revenge is a dish best served with a smile

North Carolina’s first lady, Kristin Cooper, raised eyebrows a couple of weeks ago, when she confessed to “flipping off” Trump supporters who had gathered at an event in Raleigh. Of course, Mrs. Cooper has since apologized for her “inappropriate” conduct and related Facebook posts.
It’s tempting to utilize the episode as a high-profile example of progressive hypocrisy, because, as most news consumers know, the political left has a monopoly on inclusiveness and tolerance. But what good would that do?
Besides, rudeness and incivility are commonplace throughout society. When even the first lady of the state indulges in vulgar behavior, what does that signify about the culture? Might the rest of us be partially to blame for the general collapse of decorum?
A minor share of the responsibility could even belong to the “first lady” of the Davenport household. My wife, Maureen, is one of the most mild-mannered people you’ll ever meet. She is so even-keeled, I occasionally place a mirror under her nose to verify that she’s breathing.
But we all lose our temper once in a while, don’t we? With the possible exception of antisocial behavior rooted in cellphone abuse — it’s not unusual to see a man and woman dining out together, but so engrossed in “social media” that each is oblivious to the presence of the other — many of us are at our worst, our most unforgiving and mercurial, when we’re driving.
When Maureen is behind the wheel of a car, she transforms into a bird-flipping, horn-blasting, expletive-spewing ruffian. I have tried, to no avail, to caution her against such extravagant displays of displeasure by pointing out that her tirades could prompt a fellow motorist — the guy who runs a red light, the woman who cuts her off in traffic — to pull out a firearm and pepper her vehicle with lead.
I, too, am guilty of intemperate conduct behind the wheel, but usually of the passive-aggressive variety. I’ll give you a recent example. My route home includes a 2- or 3-mile stretch of rural road, along which the speed limit is 50 mph and passing is illegal.
Driving home a few days ago, I was cruising along at about 55, when a vehicle zipped up behind me and hovered within a foot or two of my bumper. Not surprisingly, the hard-charging motorist was a man. (Males, I suspect, make up a disproportionate percentage of the aggressive-driver population.) He repeatedly swerved to the left, over the solid yellow line, as if he were contemplating passing me.
He was obviously in a big hurry, and I was hindering his progress. So, I did what any mature, responsible adult would do in that situation: I ignored the posted speed limit (50), slowed to a 35-mph crawl, and maintained that glacial pace for a couple of miles. I giggled as I watched the driver’s arm-flailing temper tantrum in my rear-view mirror.
Eventually, I took a right turn into my neighborhood. As I did so, the enraged motorist accelerated past me on the left, sat on his horn, and gave me the Kristin Cooper single-finger salute.
But rather than responding in kind, I smiled cheerfully and waved at him as if he were a long-lost friend. In retrospect, I feel a bit like Mrs. Cooper: publicly remorseful about my “inappropriate” behavior. But it sure felt good at the time, and I can’t promise you that I won’t do it again.
I mean, that guy deserved it, right? To borrow the language of the state’s first lady: Was deliberately provoking another driver “my finest hour? Probably not, but I can live with it.”
Charles Davenport Jr. (cdavenportjr@hotmail.com) is a News & Record columnist. His column runs the first and third Sundays of the month.
