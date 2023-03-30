The Marissa Barnwell episode is a vivid illustration of our failings as parents and educators. Miss Barnwell, you may recall, is a 15-year-old honor student at River Bluff High School in Lexington, S.C. She made national headlines last month, when she claimed that a teacher grabbed her by the shoulder and shoved her against a wall for not participating in the Pledge of Allegiance.

A few days after Barnwell’s parents announced a lawsuit, school district officials responded, emphasizing the fact that law enforcement investigated the incident and concluded that no charges were warranted against the teacher. (Very few who have seen video of the interaction would describe it as an “assault.”)

School officials also clarified that the unpleasantness between Marissa and the teacher occurred not during the pledge, but during the moment of silence by which it is followed.

But never mind. What matters is how Marissa Barnwell feels about the pledge, which she has made abundantly clear. She declines to pledge allegiance, she says, because “I’m aware of the way American society treats Black people, that we are not at all treated equally, with liberty or with justice.”

Fifteen-year-olds, even those who are honor students, do not come to such conclusions on their own. From what sources do they derive their information about American history and modern society?

From their parents and teachers, of course. Unfortunately, Miss Barnwell has been raised and taught to be a “victim” of the United States — which is arguably the greatest nation in the history of the world.

Like most of our founders, Thomas Jefferson believed schools should, in the words of noted scholar Walter Berns, “instill the first elements of morality into children’s minds.” Jefferson also “believed it essential that children be taught to love their country.” (Making Patriots, written by Berns in 2001, remains an excellent resource for parents of school-aged children.)

The French philosopher Montesquieu, a major influence on our founders, believed inspiring love of country “ought to be the principal business of education: but the surest way of instilling it into children,” he wrote, “is for parents to set them an example.”

Noah Webster — he of dictionary fame–believed "every child in America should be acquainted with his own country," including its "illustrious heroes and statesmen." Instilling such knowledge, he believed, would “call home the minds of youth and fix them upon the interests of their own country, and assist in forming attachments to it.”

A couple of weeks ago, John Crisp, a columnist for the Tribune News Service, appeared in these pages with an op-ed in defense of Marissa Barnwell and the "many ways" citizens can express their patriotism — other than the "repetitive, ritualistic groupthink" of the Pledge of Allegiance. One of those ways, he suggests, is by supporting our public schools. Perhaps Crisp is unaware of the extent to which we have strayed from the education the founders had in mind.

Here is Walter Berns, writing about the founders: “Their stories are the nation’s story, and telling it should be the nation’s business; in fact, it should be an important part of the civics curriculum in our schools. It is a way of inculcating in children a reverence for the past and its heroes, with the view of causing them to love their country. More generally, it is a way of preparing them to be citizens. We used to do all this, but it is rarely done today.”

In failing to instill in our youth a love of country, we have abandoned our civic responsibility as parents, teachers, and patriots. Millions of pledge-abstaining, anthem-kneeling Marissa Barnwells are the inevitable, catastrophic result.