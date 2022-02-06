Charles Davenport Jr.: The case for merit alone

Two weeks ago, the Supreme Court declared that it will rule on the legality of racial preferences used in admissions at two schools: Harvard and UNC-Chapel Hill.
The court’s announcement coincides with a related, and even more conspicuous, use of race- and gender-based preference: President Biden’s promise to nominate a Black female to the Supreme Court — a pledge made a couple of years ago, but granted a sense of urgency by the impending retirement of Justice Stephen Breyer.
The central question in the university admissions case — which is, technically, two cases merged into one — is whether affirmative action policies violate the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment. That constitutional provision declares that no state shall “deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.”
Most of us understand, intuitively, that affirmative action is an injustice. If two people apply to attend school at Chapel Hill, and one of them is denied admission because of race, the rejected applicant has been wronged. That’s a clear-cut violation of the 14th Amendment.
Doesn’t the spirit of the 14th Amendment — equal treatment under the law — also apply to President Biden’s Supreme Court nomination? In stating that he will nominate a Black woman, isn’t he denying an opportunity to Black men, white folks, Asians, Native Americans and others?
Unfortunately, presidents of both parties have blundered into the identity politics quagmire. Just as it was wrong under a Republican (Reagan) in 1981, it is wrong under a Democrat today.
Nominating a member of a protected class (on that basis alone) is particularly foolish for Republicans, because accolades are only forthcoming if the nominee is a progressive. As far as journalists and left-wing activists are concerned, there’s nothing virtuous about nominating a Black man who is a conservative; there’s nothing virtuous about nominating a woman who is a conservative.
Most Americans believe in a “meritocracy,” in which ability, rather than gender or race, determines one’s destiny. As illustrated by recent polling, even Democrats are turned off by pandering to particular groups.
Last week, an ABC News/Ipsos poll revealed that 76% of Americans want Biden to consider “all possible nominees,” and only 23% want him to simply follow through on his race- and gender-based selection.
As National Review reported, the Democratic base is not enthusiastic about an affirmative action pick: “Just 28% of nonwhite Americans want Biden to consider only Black women for the soon-to-be open seat, the poll found. Even a majority of Democrats — 54% — prefer that Biden weigh all possible nominees.”
The good news is this: even if President Biden follows through on his promise and nominates a Black woman, the confirmation process should be fairly tranquil. That’s because the balance of power on the court (a 6-3 conservative majority) will remain unchanged. President Biden will nominate a liberal to replace a liberal.
Sixty-six percent of Democrats, by the way, believe the Supreme Court leans “too far to the right.” That’s according to a Gallup poll reported on by the Associated Press last week. For the foreseeable future, then, two-thirds of Democrats will be less than thrilled about the court’s ideological tilt.
Affirmative action hiring is inherently distasteful because it is fundamentally unfair. The same reasoning applies to college admissions policies that rely on racial preferences, even when those policies are a means to presumably noble ends, such as diversity.
Here’s an idea: Let’s admit students to college based on individual merit alone. Likewise, Supreme Court nominees. A vacancy on the court should be filled by the most qualified individual, regardless of the nominee’s race or gender.