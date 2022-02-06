Charles Davenport Jr.: The case for merit alone

Unfortunately, presidents of both parties have blundered into the identity politics quagmire. Just as it was wrong under a Republican (Reagan) in 1981, it is wrong under a Democrat today.

Nominating a member of a protected class (on that basis alone) is particularly foolish for Republicans, because accolades are only forthcoming if the nominee is a progressive. As far as journalists and left-wing activists are concerned, there’s nothing virtuous about nominating a Black man who is a conservative; there’s nothing virtuous about nominating a woman who is a conservative.

Most Americans believe in a “meritocracy,” in which ability, rather than gender or race, determines one’s destiny. As illustrated by recent polling, even Democrats are turned off by pandering to particular groups.

Last week, an ABC News/Ipsos poll revealed that 76% of Americans want Biden to consider “all possible nominees,” and only 23% want him to simply follow through on his race- and gender-based selection.