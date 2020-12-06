Charles Davenport Jr.: The case for reopening schools

Of the study’s 136,000 patients, 5,374 tested positive. But only 7% of those required hospitalization. Eight of those patients died, but most had “complex preexisting medical problems.” The fatality rate, then, was 0.15%.

So, the risk to school-age children is negligible, but we’ve closed just about all of our public schools. That decision was not based on following the science, or listening to the experts.

Quite the contrary. In June, the American Association of Pediatrics advocated that “all policy considerations for the coming school year should start with a goal of having students physically present in schools.” The AAP reminded us that the “importance of in person-learning is well-documented, and there is already evidence of the negative impacts on children because of school closures in the spring of 2020.” In August, the AAP updated its recommendations to include additional safety measures — masks and distancing — for teachers and students in schools that were open, or planned to open.