Charles Davenport Jr.: The case for reopening schools

All too often, due caution and prudence devolve into hyperbole and hysteria. Climate change is one illustration of this phenomenon, and another, more recent example is COVID-19.
Curiously, many among us seem to relish the prospect of widespread misery and death. It’s almost as if they derive sadistic pleasure from the prospect of doom and gloom, while gleefully warning the rest of us about the inevitability of their worst-case scenarios.
They claim that they arrive at their cataclysmic conclusions because they “follow the science” and “defer to the experts.” Presumably, the rest of us — society’s toothless, ignorant hillbillies — lack the intellect and sophistication to understand the complexities of COVID-19. The doomsayers sneeringly denounce us as “science-deniers.”
Yet, when the question is whether to close public schools, COVID-19 hysterics studiously ignore the science. Virtually all of the available evidence leads one to conclude, rather emphatically, that our children should be attending brick-and-mortar schools in-person, face-to-face with teachers.
An article in these pages last Sunday seems to verify what many of us already knew: that the risk of COVID-19 to children is minimal. Marie McCullough of the Philadelphia Inquirer writes about a nationwide study which concluded that only 4% of the 136,000 pediatric patients analyzed had COVID-19, and that “the vast majority of those cases were mild or asymptomatic.” The subjects of the study ranged in age from a few months, to 24. COVID-19, she writes, “is uncommon and mostly harmless in children.”
Of the study’s 136,000 patients, 5,374 tested positive. But only 7% of those required hospitalization. Eight of those patients died, but most had “complex preexisting medical problems.” The fatality rate, then, was 0.15%.
So, the risk to school-age children is negligible, but we’ve closed just about all of our public schools. That decision was not based on following the science, or listening to the experts.
Quite the contrary. In June, the American Association of Pediatrics advocated that “all policy considerations for the coming school year should start with a goal of having students physically present in schools.” The AAP reminded us that the “importance of in person-learning is well-documented, and there is already evidence of the negative impacts on children because of school closures in the spring of 2020.” In August, the AAP updated its recommendations to include additional safety measures — masks and distancing — for teachers and students in schools that were open, or planned to open.
The AAP was not the only organization to weigh in on the side of opening the schools. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published a similar statement in October, suggesting that our goal should be to “prioritize the reopening of schools … given the many known and established benefits of in-person learning.” Generally speaking, the CDC said, “children with COVID-19 are less likely to have severe symptoms than adults” and far more likely to “experience an asymptomatic infection — meaning they do not have any signs or symptoms of the disease.”
But isn’t it possible that students will infect teachers and administrators? Maybe. Whether children are “vectors” (spreaders) of COVID-19 is still a matter of debate. Studies have reached conflicting conclusions, but masks and social distancing could diminish those risks. The academic costs of remote learning are more consequential than are the risks to adults.
Frederick Hess and Matthew Rice of the American Enterprise Institute have analyzed the results of COVID testing conducted in Texas and New York City last month. They write in National Review that those results dispel the theory that public schools would be “super-spreaders” of COVID.
We — meaning, our elected officials — have ignored the science, dismissed the opinions of experts, and closed the public schools. So, let’s consider the many benefits of “virtual learning.”
If we can find any.
According to an article published here Nov. 20, more Guilford County students are failing classes as a direct result of virtual learning. Last year, 29% of students failed at least one class during the first quarter; this year, 40% are failing at least one course. This year’s failing students, the News & Record's Jessie Pounds writes, “earned those grades for first quarter entirely through remote learning.”
Local educators rightly highlighted the escalating rate of failure as “evidence of academic harm from not providing in-person education as they built a case earlier this month for … a phased-reentry plan.”
Guilford County’s students reflect a national trend. Two-thirds of teachers surveyed in a recent RAND study said their students are less prepared for grade-level work this year than last. The study also revealed that only about three-fifths of students learning remotely are completing their assignments — as compared to 82% of students learning face-to-face.
Doctor Jay Bhattacharya of Stanford University believes our public schools should be open. “What we’ve been doing,” he told Imprimis, “is requiring young people to bear the burden of controlling a disease from which they face little to no risk. ... Keeping these measures in place until a vaccine is available will cause irreparable damage, with the underprivileged disproportionately harmed.”
Our students are paying the price for the poor decisions of elected officials, who were duped by the apocalyptic hyperbole of the doom-and-gloom crowd. Follow the science, defer to the experts, and reopen all of the public schools.
Charles Davenport Jr. (cdavenportjr@hotmail.com) is a News & Record columnist. His articles are published the first and third Sundays of the month.
