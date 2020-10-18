Charles Davenport Jr.: The diversity industry thrives on perceived grievances

Two weeks ago, students staged a march to “reclaim Elon” from their political adversaries, by whom they were reportedly harassed a few days earlier. One participant in the march was the university’s “Vice President and Associate Provost for Inclusive Excellence.”
Somebody at Elon needs to organize a march to reclaim the English language. As most of us outside of academia know, excellence is exclusionary by definition. Excellent things, according to Webster’s, are “of exceptional merit,” “outstandingly good,” and even “superior.” There is no such thing as “inclusive excellence.” It’s what an honest academic would call an oxymoron.
Those who are interested can learn about “inclusive excellence” on Elon’s website, which is adorned with the silly bumper-sticker platitudes we’ve come to expect: “We embrace diversity in its broadest sense, including, but not limited to, diversity of age, disability, ethnicity, gender, gender identity, nationality, race, religion, sexual orientation, socioeconomic standing and intellectual viewpoint.”
My intellectual viewpoint contends that inclusive excellence is a fabrication of the progressive mind. Campus authorities might denounce such an opinion as “hate,” but words mean things and ideas have consequences.
Much to the dismay of those who make a living in the grievance industry, we can’t all be excellent. Some of us are destined to be merely “pretty good”; others might be “mediocre”; others still, “below average,” or even “grossly incompetent.” Race and gender have nothing to do with the category in which we find ourselves.
The cheerleaders of grievance will go to any length, including the slaughter of the English language, to perpetuate the illusion that society is “systemically racist,” and that women and minorities are helpless victims. Bigotry and sexism, they claim, are rampant.
The self-righteous and the morally superior among us pretend to combat these societal ills, while actually exaggerating them. (What would they do for a living if the illusion of bigotry, sexism and systemic racism suddenly disappeared?)
The first step toward ideological compliance is race-consciousness, which must be instilled in children and young adults. Last month, a guest columnist, Sara De Nicolas, Ph.D., wrote in these pages about the frustration she felt when she had difficulty properly indoctrinating her young daughter.
De Nicolas writes that her daughter had a new classmate — a little girl who happened to be Black. Over and over, the professor tried to get her daughter to acknowledge the race of the new pre-K student, as if the newcomer were an exhibit in a circus freakshow. But the professor’s daughter, to her credit, was stubbornly oblivious to the new girl’s skin color. This despite her mother’s nagging.
“It was quite clear,” the professor writes, “that her new friend’s personality, favorite color, snack or big bows were more important to who she is than her skin color. (The new student’s) skin color was part of what she is — like her eye color — but not what defined her.”
This is an obvious truth, and it shouldn’t be necessary to learn it from a little girl who just enrolled in pre-K. That youngster has not yet been poisoned by identity politics and the grievance mentality. It would behoove us to emulate that little girl’s perspective on race.
In her daughter’s classroom, Professor De Nicolas witnessed a “group hug” that consisted of a white girl, a Black girl and a brown girl, but she couldn’t enjoy the scene, “without thinking about the racism, intolerance and rejection that awaited beyond the door of that nice little classroom.”
Let’s hope there will come a day when the minds of children and young adults are not poisoned by the bogeymen that haunt liberal professors, university administrators and journalists.
