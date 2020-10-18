Charles Davenport Jr.: The diversity industry thrives on perceived grievances

The cheerleaders of grievance will go to any length, including the slaughter of the English language, to perpetuate the illusion that society is “systemically racist,” and that women and minorities are helpless victims. Bigotry and sexism, they claim, are rampant.

The self-righteous and the morally superior among us pretend to combat these societal ills, while actually exaggerating them. (What would they do for a living if the illusion of bigotry, sexism and systemic racism suddenly disappeared?)

The first step toward ideological compliance is race-consciousness, which must be instilled in children and young adults. Last month, a guest columnist, Sara De Nicolas, Ph.D., wrote in these pages about the frustration she felt when she had difficulty properly indoctrinating her young daughter.

De Nicolas writes that her daughter had a new classmate — a little girl who happened to be Black. Over and over, the professor tried to get her daughter to acknowledge the race of the new pre-K student, as if the newcomer were an exhibit in a circus freakshow. But the professor’s daughter, to her credit, was stubbornly oblivious to the new girl’s skin color. This despite her mother’s nagging.