What does it mean to discriminate? According to our friends at Webster’s, it means, “to make distinctions in treatment,” and to “show partiality or prejudice.” Most rational people agree that, in the context of race relations, discrimination is morally repugnant.

It’s also unconstitutional. The 14th Amendment guarantees us the “equal protection of the laws.” Yet, according to The Associated Press, admissions officials at many universities “may sometimes give an edge to underrepresented students in close decisions.”

In other words, they discriminate to correct discrimination. “Colleges defend the practice,” the AP continues, “as a way to bring a wide mix of students to campus, saying racial diversity benefits all students.”

The U.S. Supreme Court made that unmistakably clear last week.

Regardless of the virtuous intentions of admissions officials, that’s racial discrimination, which violates the 14th Amendment. The U.S. Supreme Court made that unmistakably clear last week in its ruling against affirmative action.

In effect, UNC and Harvard have been saying to the losing applicant in those close decisions, “We’re sorry, but because you are white (or, because you’re Asian), equality under the law does not apply to you.”

What, exactly, are those “virtuous intentions”? If you read bumper stickers–the aggressively colorful and relentlessly banal talking points of enlightened leftism -–you know exactly what they are: “Celebrate diversity!” because “Diversity is our strength!” According to the grand pooh-bahs at Harvard and UNC, “Diversity is our strength!” in the realm of higher education, too.

Rarely does anyone have the testicular fortitude to request evidence in support of these left-wing assertions. One of those rare exceptions is Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who routinely maintains a stone-faced silence on the bench. But Thomas is the E.F. Hutton of the court. (Many of you will recall the TV commercial from the 1970s: “When E.F. Hutton talks, people listen.”)

Here is Diane Yap, a policy analyst at the Manhattan Institute, writing for City Journal: “In recent oral arguments on affirmative action before the Supreme Court, Justice Clarence Thomas repeatedly asked for specifics about diversity’s educational value. But research on whether racial diversity makes any difference in educational quality is either weak or methodologically flawed.”

Yap’s article is a tour de force in opposition to affirmative action in admissions. “Don’t let them fool you … with empty terms like the ‘value of diversity.’ It should concern anyone interested in a society in which all members are treated equally under the law that lawyers for Harvard and UNC are unable to name a metric or specific set of circumstances that would render racial preferences in admissions unnecessary.”

An Associated Press article from June 2 carries the ominous headline, “Colleges brace for setbacks in diversity.” The subtitle reads, “Schools find no clear solution to achieving diversity goals.” Some of us immediately wondered why they have diversity goals in the first place.

Those of us who actually read the article searched in vain for an answer. The opening paragraph informs us that “colleges from California to Florida have tried a range of strategies to achieve the diversity they say is essential to their campuses.” No evidence is provided to support the allegedly monumental importance of diversity.

Japanese schools have virtually zero ethnic diversity (less than 2%). If it is true that diversity is critically important to learning, American students should easily outperform their Japanese counterparts. In fact, the opposite is true: Japanese students, despite an almost absolute lack of diversity in their schools, routinely clobber American kids on standardized tests of math and science.

Diversity in the classroom — the objective of preferential treatment — does nothing to enhance learning. Even if diversity were demonstrably effective, we’d have to devise alternative means to create it, because affirmative action is a flagrant violation of the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment.