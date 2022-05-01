Charles Davenport Jr.: The failure of multiculturalism and diversity

In a recent column, Leonard Pitts lamented the fact that we no longer share a common national identity. That is a legitimate concern, but when Pitts attempts to identify the source of the ailment, he misses the mark badly.

I disagree with much of Pitts’ column, but here is the most brazenly, cartoonishly errant passage: “What Americans have lost — to be painfully accurate, what Republicans have trashed in pursuit of power — is the willingness and ability to share a common national identity.”

Let’s pause right there. For decades, Democratic partisans have been obsessed with diversity and “multiculturalism.” Under the diversity regime, the most important characteristics of a person are gender, race and sexual orientation. The rest of us have been compelled to not only tolerate, but also to celebrate, a maniacal focus on the superficial “identity” of every fellow citizen.

Unfortunately, most mainstream “journalists” act as PR agents for the diversity regime. Anyone who dares to question the sacred tenets of diversity or multiculturalism is stigmatized as “intolerant,” “bigoted” or worse. From their perspective, questioning left-wing groupthink is the equivalent of “hate.”

A decade ago, German Chancellor Angela Merkel declared that multiculturalism had “utterly failed” in her country. Pitts wrote that it is “impossible not to consider the source here. We should all be alive to the grim historical resonance of a German chancellor declaring the idea of disparate cultures living side by side a failure. What, after all, is the alternative? Shall Germany officially declare itself a nation with room enough for one culture only? For the record, that’s been tried already. And it didn’t work so well, either.”

Only an ideological zealot could perceive Angela Merkel as only a slightly more moderate version of Adolf Hitler.

Pitts seems to believe that citizens obtain reverence for our history and traditions from the mainstream media — a notion laughable to moderate and conservative readers. “The average Republican,” he writes, “trusts almost no mainstream source of information. As a result, Americans no longer proceed from the same baseline assumptions, are no longer driven by the same national aspirations, no longer understand the meaning and mission of their country in the same way.”

So, our aspirations and the meaning of our country are supposed to be derived from CNN, The Washington Post, The New York Times and MSNBC?

No wonder we’re in trouble. Shouldn’t the splendor of American culture be taught in public schools?

One can find many definitions of “culture,” but most are sprinkled with the terms “common” and “shared.” Here’s a nice, simple explanation of a national culture from IGI Global, an academic publisher: “The set of norms, behaviors, customs, and values shared by the population of a sovereign nation.”

I would suggest that a common language is essential, as is a fundamental understanding of our history, our form of government and our founding ideals. Reverence of those things is even better. These are not Republican notions, but American ones.

One cannot simultaneously insist upon an oxymoronic “multiculture” and lament the lack of a common identity. We must choose one or the other. Outside of the progressive community, the choice is obvious.

As Russell Kirk wrote in 1993, “If America’s British culture is to be reinvigorated, its roots must be watered. The twentieth-century guardians of that culture must reject such silliness as the multiculturalist ideology, which does nothing more than gratify little ethnic vanities.”

Those who believe in a common culture, Kirk wrote, “must resist those ideologues of multiculturalism who would pull down the whole elaborate existing culture of this country in order to make everybody culturally equal — that is, equal in ignorance.”

