Charles Davenport Jr.: The fallacy of race-consciousness

The NAACP seems to believe that only a Black person is capable of representing the interests of the state’s Black folks. That argument is dubious, at best. Some, myself included, would call it ridiculous.

The same fallacious, wobbly premise undermines Democratic Rep. Charles Graham of Robeson County. Graham, a member of the Lumbee Tribe, offered an amendment in the General Assembly designed to ensure that “someone who looks like me” can be “served and have representation in this body.”

Evidently, Graham believes that only a Lumbee can effectively represent and champion the interests of the Lumbee Tribe. That, too, is ridiculous.

Protecting voting rights is one thing; pretending that members of every racial demographic are entitled to representatives who “look like them” is another thing entirely. Should Asian Americans, for instance, be represented only by Asian Americans?

Of course not. Most Americans don’t think so, either. But many activist groups do. A (not-so) hypothetical exercise: Suppose, in a “majority-minority” district, two Democratic candidates are running for office. Both are progressive, and their experience and qualifications are nearly identical. One candidate is a white woman; the other is a Black woman.