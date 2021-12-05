Charles Davenport Jr.: The fallacy of race-consciousness

A couple of centuries ago, our Founding Fathers asserted that “all men are created equal.” At the time, public policy did not reflect that belief: Men were not, in fact, treated equally. Women weren’t, either. Equality under the law was not a reality, but an aspiration — and a noble one, at that.
We have made tremendous strides toward fulfilling the founders’ vision. The extent of our progress allows us — actually, compels us — to craft public policy that is colorblind.
But certain entities — the Democratic Party and the NAACP, for instance — have a vested interest in the “victim culture” perpetuated by race-consciousness and identity politics. That’s why they object to colorblind public policy.
Race-consciousness is not a virtue. Treating people differently, based on race, is not a virtue, either. These things were wrong 75 years ago, and they’re wrong today. We should have learned such fundamental truths from our history.
Last month, state GOP leaders said they ignored racial data when redrawing congressional districts. That’s as it should be. So, what’s the problem?
“That decision,” writes Will Doran of The (Raleigh) News & Observer, “is the basis for the lawsuit filed by the North Carolina NAACP challenging the process. Activists and Democrats say if lawmakers don’t intentionally draw majority-minority districts like they have before, that could wind up threatening North Carolina’s ability to send Black representatives to Congress.”
The NAACP seems to believe that only a Black person is capable of representing the interests of the state’s Black folks. That argument is dubious, at best. Some, myself included, would call it ridiculous.
The same fallacious, wobbly premise undermines Democratic Rep. Charles Graham of Robeson County. Graham, a member of the Lumbee Tribe, offered an amendment in the General Assembly designed to ensure that “someone who looks like me” can be “served and have representation in this body.”
Evidently, Graham believes that only a Lumbee can effectively represent and champion the interests of the Lumbee Tribe. That, too, is ridiculous.
Protecting voting rights is one thing; pretending that members of every racial demographic are entitled to representatives who “look like them” is another thing entirely. Should Asian Americans, for instance, be represented only by Asian Americans?
Of course not. Most Americans don’t think so, either. But many activist groups do. A (not-so) hypothetical exercise: Suppose, in a “majority-minority” district, two Democratic candidates are running for office. Both are progressive, and their experience and qualifications are nearly identical. One candidate is a white woman; the other is a Black woman.
It is no secret which candidate the NAACP and its allies will support. Are we supposed to pretend that preferential treatment for one candidate, coupled with discrimination against the other, on the basis of race, is acceptable — even something to be applauded?
Is it OK, if one’s intentions are noble, to stereotype certain racial groups — to assume that members of a particular racial group will think, act and vote in certain ways? Progressives seem to have no problem with this, so long as the people doing the stereotyping are progressives.
But the error of this thinking, the folly of such stereotyping, is increasingly evident, year after year. Our own lieutenant governor, Mark Robinson, unapologetically rejects liberal orthodoxy, and that’s part of the reason he is so savagely attacked by progressives, journalists and editorial boards. “The system of government we have,” Robinson says, “is not systematically racist. In fact, it is not racist at all.”
Hopefully, in the not-too-distant future, it will become common practice to enact colorblind policies, which will benefit every American, regardless of race, and bring us one step closer to the founders’ ideal.