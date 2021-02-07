Charles Davenport Jr.: The folly of forecasting

Today, my dad — like the Victorian novelist, Gissing, quoted above — would be denounced as a science-denying, ignoramus. This is particularly true when a “skeptic” is surrounded by climate-change enthusiasts — on the average university campus, for instance. The highly educated are not heathens like the rest of us; they embrace the Science!

But wait a minute: meteorology is a science, and with surprising regularity, weather forecasts are incorrect. (I am aware, as climate alarmists like to point out, that “weather and climate are not the same thing.” That’s true. But it’s also true that science is the foundation of both.)

Sometimes, when I was a kid and snow was forecast with near absolute certainty, I’d awake the next morning to sunny skies. Or rain. How is that possible, when almighty Science mandated frozen precipitation; when there was a “scientific consensus” among meteorologists that it was going to snow?

“Yes,” the disciples of the Science point out, “but that was a long time ago, and technology has advanced significantly.” Fair enough. So, how about a recent example — one of the many inaccurate forecasts from January?