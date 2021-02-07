Charles Davenport Jr.: The folly of forecasting

“To trumpet the triumphs of human knowledge seems to me worse than childishness; now, as of old, we know but one thing — that we know nothing.”
— George Gissing
When I was a kid, a weather forecast that included the prospect of snow was earth-shattering news. It was possible, after all, that school would be canceled, and my friends and I could spend the day sledding, building snowmen or just congregating by the fireplace, consuming hot chocolate.
On most of those weekday evenings back in the Frank Deal era (long-time Triad residents will understand), my father could be found in his recliner, reading the paper and watching the local news. I remember, on innumerable occasions, racing into the living room, intoxicated by the possibility of wintry precipitation, and asking him, “Hey, Dad, what’s the weather forecast for tonight?”
His reply never varied: “One-hundred percent chance of darkness.”
Dad was never one to participate in hoopla or hysteria of any sort. He was the stoic type. I think he was also expressing skepticism about the accuracy of weather forecasts — and even, I dare say, about science itself. In other words, Dad was a “science-denier” before it was cool.
In the minds of many of our fellow citizens, science has been deified —converted into a religion. Therefore, “Science” should always be capitalized as an acknowledgement of its unquestionable authority.
Today, my dad — like the Victorian novelist, Gissing, quoted above — would be denounced as a science-denying, ignoramus. This is particularly true when a “skeptic” is surrounded by climate-change enthusiasts — on the average university campus, for instance. The highly educated are not heathens like the rest of us; they embrace the Science!
But wait a minute: meteorology is a science, and with surprising regularity, weather forecasts are incorrect. (I am aware, as climate alarmists like to point out, that “weather and climate are not the same thing.” That’s true. But it’s also true that science is the foundation of both.)
Sometimes, when I was a kid and snow was forecast with near absolute certainty, I’d awake the next morning to sunny skies. Or rain. How is that possible, when almighty Science mandated frozen precipitation; when there was a “scientific consensus” among meteorologists that it was going to snow?
“Yes,” the disciples of the Science point out, “but that was a long time ago, and technology has advanced significantly.” Fair enough. So, how about a recent example — one of the many inaccurate forecasts from January?
The morning of Tuesday, Jan. 26, was chilly, foggy and drizzly, but all of the local meteorologists predicted sunny skies in the afternoon, with a high of 60 degrees. That was the “scientific consensus,” but the reality was quite different: foggy and misty all day, with zero sunshine and a high of 43.
Fortunately, an inaccurate forecast is usually not a matter of life and death. Sometimes, however, a misguided faith in the Science is catastrophic.
In 1900, officials in Cuba tried to warn us about a hurricane headed for Texas, but those warnings were dismissed by officials at the U.S. Weather Bureau in Washington, who sneered at the presumably inferior forecasting abilities of Cuban weathermen.
In Galveston, Texas, a “man of Science” named Isaac Cline, who ran the local weather office, scoffed at the notion of a hurricane striking the city. It was impossible, he believed; the Science informed him that local geography would protect the city.
The hubris of these meteorologists contributed to the deadliest natural disaster in American history, which killed approximately 12,000 people in Galveston. Among the dead was Isaac Cline’s wife.
Man is not infallible, and of course, neither is science.
Charles Davenport Jr. (cdavenportjr@hotmail.com) is a News & Record columnist. His articles run the first and third Sundays of the month.