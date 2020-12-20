Charles Davenport Jr.: The tragic brilliance of George Gissing

In the summer of 1875, a 15-year-old boy sat for an exam on English and Latin at the University of London. A few months later, he learned that his score was the highest in England, in both subjects — a feat that no one had ever accomplished. The following month, he won the Owens College Shakespeare scholarship. The young man’s destiny, it seemed, was to lead a life of comfort and prestige as a professor of classics.

But it wasn’t to be. Fate, in the person of a prostitute named Nell Harrison, intervened, and George Gissing’s promising career ended in disgrace. At Owens College, Gissing was caught stealing from classmates in order to support Nell’s addiction to alcohol. He was promptly kicked out of school and exiled to the United States.

While in Chicago, alone, hungry and desperate, Gissing resolved to become a writer. And that he did, emphatically so. “Within a week of his arrival in Chicago,” writes biographer Paul Delany, “Gissing was a published author and had 18 dollars in hand, enough to live on for another month.”

From those earliest stories in the Tribune, he morphed into the most powerful wordsmith I’ve ever had the pleasure of reading. I can think of no better Christmas gift for you than an introduction to George Gissing, whose works, to our shame, languish in obscurity.