Charles Davenport Jr.: The tragic brilliance of George Gissing

In the summer of 1875, a 15-year-old boy sat for an exam on English and Latin at the University of London. A few months later, he learned that his score was the highest in England, in both subjects — a feat that no one had ever accomplished. The following month, he won the Owens College Shakespeare scholarship. The young man’s destiny, it seemed, was to lead a life of comfort and prestige as a professor of classics.
But it wasn’t to be. Fate, in the person of a prostitute named Nell Harrison, intervened, and George Gissing’s promising career ended in disgrace. At Owens College, Gissing was caught stealing from classmates in order to support Nell’s addiction to alcohol. He was promptly kicked out of school and exiled to the United States.
While in Chicago, alone, hungry and desperate, Gissing resolved to become a writer. And that he did, emphatically so. “Within a week of his arrival in Chicago,” writes biographer Paul Delany, “Gissing was a published author and had 18 dollars in hand, enough to live on for another month.”
From those earliest stories in the Tribune, he morphed into the most powerful wordsmith I’ve ever had the pleasure of reading. I can think of no better Christmas gift for you than an introduction to George Gissing, whose works, to our shame, languish in obscurity.
Never heard of him? Not many people have. The first Gissing volume I read happened to be his swan song and masterpiece, “The Private Papers of Henry Ryecroft,” by which I was awe-stricken.
George Orwell had indeed heard of Gissing, and called him “perhaps the best novelist England has produced.” Orwell writes of Gissing’s self-inflicted wounds at Owens College: “We must be thankful for the piece of youthful folly which turned him aside from a comfortable middle-class career and forced him to become the chronicler of vulgarity, squalor and failure.”
Such dark subject matter likely precludes popular success. With few exceptions, Gissing’s short stories and novels are gloomy and cynical. His characters struggle in the grime and tumult of England’s underclass, an atmosphere with which we are acquainted thanks to Dickens.
But in Gissing’s stories, the conclusions are rarely uplifting. As Delany writes, Gissing “had decided to nail his colors to the mast, defying the critics who wanted happy endings at all costs.”
But those melancholy scenes and doomed characters are described with an elegance that borders on sorcery. Here is Gissing strolling through a country cemetery, reading the names etched in stone: “In the path trodden by the noblest of mankind, these have followed; that which of all who live is the utmost thing demanded, these have achieved. I cannot sorrow for them, but the thought of their vanished life moves me to a brotherly tenderness. The dead, amid this leafy silence, seem to whisper encouragement to him whose fate yet lingers: ‘As we are, so shalt thou be; and behold our quiet.’”
Despite his extraordinary talent, Gissing spent most of his life slightly above poverty level. A few of his novels were mildly successful, but it was not until January 1903 and the publication of “The Private Papers” that he — his estate, I should say — reaped significant financial rewards.
Gissing died on Dec. 28 of that year, at 47 years old. Contributing to his demise was the venereal disease he contracted from his first wife, the former prostitute, Nell.
“It is a piety,” he wrote, “to turn awhile and live with the dead, and who can so well indulge it as he whose Christmas is passed in no unhappy solitude?” I hope you’ll spend some time with Gissing, and that you and yours have a Merry Christmas.
Charles Davenport Jr. (cdavenportjr@hotmail.com) is a News & Record columnist. His articles are published the first and third Sundays of the month.
