Charles Davenport Jr.: Things you might not know about elections

But no, not compared to Ohio, it isn’t. The Buckeye State, believe it or not, actively and openly discriminates against the mentally challenged. According to Goodman’s article, Ohio’s constitution reads as follows: “No idiot, or insane person, shall be entitled to the privileges of an elector.”

Now, don’t get too excited about the prospect of banning your neighbor from the polling place; North Carolina’s constitution contains no such prohibition. (Whether we should amend our constitution to include it is a legitimate matter of debate.)

Misanthropic (and in Ohio, opportunistic) readers might be curious about how one defines an “idiot.” Well, the technical definition is “an adult mentally inferior to a child of three,” but it’s also defined, in the colloquial sense, as “a very foolish or stupid person.” No word on which definition is used by the authorities in Ohio.

In the Buckeye State, is the mere presence of a particular candidate’s sign in a homeowner’s yard sufficient evidence that the homeowner in question is an idiot? Are passersby obligated to notify the authorities of such obvious “signs” of mental incompetence?