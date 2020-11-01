Charles Davenport Jr.: Things you might not know about elections

Speaking of elections, last month’s Reader’s Digest features an interesting article on voting by Emily Goodman (“On the Ballot: Election Day Facts”). Those who are tired of political ads on television will be envious of the Japanese: “By law,” Goodman writes, “Japanese political campaigns cannot last more than 12 days.” Wouldn’t that be wonderful?
In some places, voting is not merely encouraged, as it is here in the good old U.S. of A., but mandatory. In Australia and Belgium, voting is required. It’s also mandatory in Ecuador, Goodman writes, “but only for those who are literate.” In other words, in Ecuador, it’s perfectly permissible to discriminate against — to disfranchise — the illiterate.
Alas, the American approach is precisely the opposite. We are inclusive to a fault. When our voter turnout is exceptionally high, editorial writers and talking heads all over the country spring to their feet in rapturous applause, as if an unusually high rate of participation were some kind of guarantee of superior governance.
Have you seen those studies on Americans’ ignorance of history and civics? The uncomfortable truth is, many of our fellow citizens should not be voting. In fact, one could argue that, if there is one civic virtue that we’re woefully behind on, it’s voter suppression. Some of you will find this distasteful or “elitist.”
But no, not compared to Ohio, it isn’t. The Buckeye State, believe it or not, actively and openly discriminates against the mentally challenged. According to Goodman’s article, Ohio’s constitution reads as follows: “No idiot, or insane person, shall be entitled to the privileges of an elector.”
Now, don’t get too excited about the prospect of banning your neighbor from the polling place; North Carolina’s constitution contains no such prohibition. (Whether we should amend our constitution to include it is a legitimate matter of debate.)
Misanthropic (and in Ohio, opportunistic) readers might be curious about how one defines an “idiot.” Well, the technical definition is “an adult mentally inferior to a child of three,” but it’s also defined, in the colloquial sense, as “a very foolish or stupid person.” No word on which definition is used by the authorities in Ohio.
In the Buckeye State, is the mere presence of a particular candidate’s sign in a homeowner’s yard sufficient evidence that the homeowner in question is an idiot? Are passersby obligated to notify the authorities of such obvious “signs” of mental incompetence?
Here in the “First in Flight” state (another friendly little jab at our friends in Ohio), “turnout” has reportedly been quite high. But wait a second. I have a linguistic nit to pick: It seems to me that “turnout” is no longer an accurate term. Those who have taken advantage of early voting have, indeed, “turned out.”
But those who voted by mail, or by absentee ballot, didn’t “turn out” for anything, did they? They participated, yes, but they didn’t “turn out.” Maybe we should refrain from using “turnout” as a generic term to cover every type of voter participation.
I was curious about the history of North Carolina’s “turnout” in presidential elections, so I started researching the matter. My first stop online was the N.C. Board of Elections website, which, you might be surprised to learn, is one of those “rabbit holes” web-surfers get sucked into and carried away by.
So, if you’d like to know about our state’s participation rate in a typical election, don’t ask me. I never got around to finding out. You’ll be relieved to learn, however, that I conducted a thorough review of my own voting history, and my personal “turnout” has been quite satisfactory.
Charles Davenport Jr. (cdavenportjr@hotmail.com) is a News & Record columnist. His column runs on the first and third Sundays of the month.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!