Charles Davenport Jr.: What makes it a 'hate crime'?

If a Black, heterosexual female is murdered by a white, bisexual female, does that constitute a hate crime? If a left-handed, gay Asian man murders a nonbinary, right-handed Black female, has a hate crime taken place?

In both cases, the answer is yes, because every murder is a hate crime. Mix and match various characteristics of the killer and the victim in whatever combination elicits from you the optimal degree of outrage and self-righteousness, but it makes no difference.

Murder is a hateful offense, and it is not necessary — in fact, it is harmful — to single out certain cases as “hate crimes” because of race, gender, religious affiliation, sexual orientation and so on.

Unfortunately, many among us — most conspicuously journalists who work for mainstream media outlets — insist upon highlighting the protected-class status of victims. They do so for the political gain presumably derived from fingering the alleged culprits: right-wing politicians and commentators.

When a 22-year-old gunman killed five people and wounded several others at Club Q, a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs two weeks ago, the media narrative was sigh-inducingly predictable. Journalists immediately began theorizing that the killings were a “hate crime,” one probably carried out by a Bible-thumping, right-wing bigot.

CNN, for instance, helpfully reminded us that Colorado Springs is “headquarters for Focus on the Family, the conservative Christian group that says homosexuality and same-sex marriage are sins.” The reader is supposed to make some kind of connection, presumably, between Focus on the Family and Mr. Aldrich.

Last weekend in these pages, there appeared an op-ed penned by Robin Maril, a law professor at Willamette University College of Law. She reminds readers that the shooting “follows six years in which far-right leaders have led American politics down a fearful blame spiral fueled by homophobia, xenophobia and racism.”

In this case, the “fearful blame spiral” is coming entirely from the left. And, isn’t it odd how no one ever uses the term “heterophobia”? Professor Maril’s conspiratorial rant is evidence of the need for such a term.

The Associated Press is a reliable source of knee-jerk liberalism, and it weighed in precisely as expected. Colorado Springs, Sam Metz and Stephen Groves write, has a “reputation as a cauldron of religion-infused conservatism, where LGBTQ people (don’t) fit in with the most vocal community leaders’ idea of family values.”

Leonard Pitts dished out his equally predictable progressive talking points last week, attacking Tucker Carlson in hopes of earning applause from rabid MSNBC viewers: “Carlson and his ilk in conservative media,” Pitts writes, “have hardly been reticent about spreading the kind of rank anti-LGBTQ propaganda that might spur someone to walk into a place like Club Q and start spraying bullets.”

One more example of premature, inaccurate finger-pointing should suffice. Colorado Sen. John Hickenlooper boldly, courageously stepped forward and declared that “We have to protect LGBTQ lives from this hate.”

Imagine the disappointment among liberals when we discovered that the shooter is actually a member of the LGBTQ community. According to his defense attorneys, the suspect is nonbinary (that’s the Q in LGBTQ) and uses they/them pronouns.

He won’t get those pronouns in my space. The AP article from which we learned ofthe shooter’s “nonbinary” status also featured a photo of the shooter: an individual with a full beard, and obviously a male. Yet, many media outlets referred to him as “they” and “their” — an assault on both common sense and the English language.

The shooting at Club Q was a hate crime, just like every unjustified killing. But, much to the dismay of progressives, this one was carried out by one of the LGBTQ community’s own.