Charles Davenport Jr.: Why 'the Notorious ACB' rankles Democrats

"A body without reaction,” Campbell wrote, “is a corpse: so is any social body without tradition.”

Dionne and his ideological allies sneer at the reactionary, and have successfully affixed a negative connotation to the term, but the reactionary provides a necessary check on the excesses of the radical, the revolutionary and the Jacobin. (Those excesses have recently been on display in the streets of Portland, Seattle and several other Democratic cities.)

Those who wish to understand “activist reactionaries” could reach back a couple of centuries and study the ideas of Edmund Burke, arguably the founder of what we call “conservatism.” Burke, Russell Kirk wrote a half-century ago, “knew that men are … kept in obedience to a moral law chiefly by the force of custom and habit, which the revolutionaries would discard as so much antiquated rubbish.”

Fundamentally, reactionaries strive to maintain order, defend tradition and sustain a sense of continuity. The reactionary’s disposition is to preserve the old and established; when change is necessary, it should be prudent and gradual, rather than sudden and extreme.

That’s not so scary, is it?