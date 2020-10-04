Charles Davenport Jr.: Why 'the Notorious ACB' rankles Democrats

Say her name: Amy Coney Barrett.
President Trump’s latest Supreme Court nominee is almost certain to be confirmed by the Senate, so we might as well get used to calling her “Justice Barrett.” Gloating, cheeky conservatives refer to her with a nickname designed to irritate progressives: “Notorious ACB.”
But liberals were seething even before Barrett became the nominee. Last Sunday, E.J. Dionne of The Washington Post sounded the alarm, writing that, with Trump’s third nomination to the court, “we face a crisis moment. The Supreme Court could fall into the hands of activist reactionaries for a generation or more.”
Let’s hope so.
Dionne writes as if there were something sinister about activist reactionaries — a term he uses as a scarier-sounding substitute for “conservatives.” But Justice Clarence Thomas, a favorite of the right, could be considered an activist reactionary, and so could the late Justice Antonin Scalia, with whom Barrett, to the delight of millions, has declared a philosophical allegiance.
In the middle of the last century, a poet named Roy Campbell wrote favorably about the history of “reactionary” Spain. When “progress” in that country “became a veritable break-neck, downward stampede, Spain proved she was equipped with not only a brake in the form of tradition, but a reverse gear in the form of reaction. …"
"A body without reaction,” Campbell wrote, “is a corpse: so is any social body without tradition.”
Dionne and his ideological allies sneer at the reactionary, and have successfully affixed a negative connotation to the term, but the reactionary provides a necessary check on the excesses of the radical, the revolutionary and the Jacobin. (Those excesses have recently been on display in the streets of Portland, Seattle and several other Democratic cities.)
Those who wish to understand “activist reactionaries” could reach back a couple of centuries and study the ideas of Edmund Burke, arguably the founder of what we call “conservatism.” Burke, Russell Kirk wrote a half-century ago, “knew that men are … kept in obedience to a moral law chiefly by the force of custom and habit, which the revolutionaries would discard as so much antiquated rubbish.”
Fundamentally, reactionaries strive to maintain order, defend tradition and sustain a sense of continuity. The reactionary’s disposition is to preserve the old and established; when change is necessary, it should be prudent and gradual, rather than sudden and extreme.
That’s not so scary, is it?
The confirmation hearings for Barrett will remind us, yet again, that radicals dominate the Democratic Party. Particularly on the issue of abortion, the opposition party is far outside the mainstream. That’s why, three years ago, during Barrett’s confirmation hearings for the 7th Circuit, the desperation and hostility of the left was on full display.
Barrett is pro-life, which, as far as Democrats are concerned, is a declaration of war. California Sen. Diane Feinstein was deeply troubled, she told the nominee, because “the dogma lives loudly within you.” Feinstein would rather be seen as an irreligious bigot than as a senator willing to accommodate a pro-life judicial branch nominee.
The nomination of Amy Coney Barrett is profoundly problematic for the Democrats. To begin with, she has been deemed highly-qualified, even by those who disagree with her “originalist” philosophy. Also, if Democrats are as surly and belligerent with Barrett as they were with Brett Kavanaugh, they will face hellacious backlash on Election Day. And finally, there’s nothing the Democrats can do to stop the Senate from confirming Barrett.
President Trump’s legacy is likely to be the impact that he’s made on the federal judiciary — on the Supreme Court, in particular. Amy Coney Barrett, I suspect, will prove to be an “activist reactionary” of the highest order.
Charles Davenport Jr. (cdavenportjr@hotmail.com) is a News & Record columnist. His column runs the first and third Sundays of the month.
