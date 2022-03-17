Charles Davenport Jr.: Wiped off the map by a 'boiling mass of clouds'

Severe Weather Preparedness Week (March 6-12) passed in North Carolina with little fanfare. Most residents were probably not even aware of the occasion. But severe weather — and tornado preparedness, in particular — is something we ought to take very seriously.

Ask the residents of Parrish, Ill.

Actually, we can’t. On March 18, 1925, Parrish was wiped off the map — quite literally — by the “Tri-State Tornado,” the deadliest in American history. Its 695 victims had no warning that the storm was coming.

An excerpt from the Urbana (Ill.) Daily Courier from March 23, 1925 — five days after the tornado — informs us that, in Parrish, “not one of the 100 houses that sheltered the 500 population remains standing. Two public buildings, the Methodist church and the schoolhouse are left, all the rest of the village having been swept bare.”

Survivors of the storm, we learn, “dragged the ponds in the vicinity of Parrish and recovered 26 bodies.” (The eventual, official death toll in Parrish was 33.) According to several reports, many victims were carried aloft and spit out of the maelstrom a mile away — their bodies in unspeakable condition. Others suffered a fate similar to that of George Boland, a deputy sheriff in DeSoto, Ill. He was picked up and carried away, but his remains were never found.

The Tri-State was a monstrous, mile-wide, catastrophically violent twister that formed in eastern Missouri, near Ellington, and traveled northeasterly across southern Illinois, and finally, into Indiana.

At the time, there was no ranking system for tornadoes, but experts have concluded that the Tri-State would easily qualify as an EF5 on the modern Enhanced Fujita scale. Its winds exceeded 300 mph — powerful enough to destroy virtually every type of structure, and even strip the bark from trees.

EF5 is a dubious distinction achieved by only one or two tornadoes out of every thousand. But even that rare classification understates the singular fury of the Tri-State, which holds multiple records. To this day, neither its duration (3½ hours on the ground), nor its distance traveled (an incredible 219 miles) has been matched. It also ranks among the fastest-moving: its average speed was 62 mph, but at times, it raced along at 73.

It would hardly be a stretch to describe the Tri-State tornado as “supernatural,” a term defined by Webster’s as “not explainable by known natural forces or laws.” Even modern meteorologists are baffled by the tornado’s exceptionally long, continuous path and nearly unparalleled ferocity. The National Weather Service declared the Tri-State “a rare event — occurring only once in several hundred years.”

The weather forecast for the affected region on March 18, 1925, called for “rains and strong, shifting winds.” There was no mention of tornadoes, for a couple of reasons: First, no one at the time could accurately predict the likelihood of twisters, and second, since the 1880s, use of the term “tornado” had been forbidden by the weather bureau. It would remain so until 1950.

Even farmers, who have long been acknowledged as experts on weather and storms, were blindsided by the Tri-State. Part of the reason for this could be that, for much of its path, the tornado did not look like a funnel at all; rather, some witnesses described it as a “boiling mass of clouds” churning along the ground. The funnel was often shrouded in hail, torrential rain and debris.

This was not the case near Biehle, Mo., where, according to survivors and damage assessments, the Tri-State was a “double-vortex” tornado — meaning it consisted of two distinct funnels. Biehle was one of several towns and villages practically annihilated.

The Tri-State tornado reached the pinnacle of its intensity as it slammed into Murphysboro, Ill., where it killed 234 people — the largest single-city death toll ever by a tornado in the U.S. Its 300-mph winds scoured the earth and yanked railroad tracks from the ground. Most of the town was reduced to rubble, which promptly burst into flames. Dozens of people, trapped under tons of debris, were incinerated.

North Carolina averages about 13 tornadoes per year — almost exclusively EF1s (winds from 73-112 mph) and EF2s (113-157). Fortunately, we have never experienced an EF5 (260-318 mph).

Let’s hope we never do.

Charles Davenport Jr. (cdavenportjr@hotmail.com) is an op-ed columnist and freelance writer. He lives in Kernersville.