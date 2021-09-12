Charles Davenport Jr.: Yes, our nation did see evil on 9/11

Twenty years later, the images are as haunting as ever. The passage of time does nothing to diminish the shock and disbelief of jet liners slamming into iconic buildings. The news footage remains as heartbreaking as it was two decades ago, when fellow citizens doomed to die were forced to choose the manner of their own demise: to be cremated alive by the inferno, or to leap from the heights of the World Trade Center.
As we watched the horrors unfold, we were stunned into silence, moved to tears or provoked into trembling rage. Some of us, myself included, alternated from one extreme to another.
For nearly half a century, I have lived in close proximity to (or at least, within earshot of) Piedmont Triad International Airport. The sound of jet engines is so commonplace, such an integral part of the aural scenery of Greensboro, that I no longer even notice it.
One infrequently mentioned oddity of that day was the relative quiet that ensued when all air traffic was grounded. The sudden absence of airplane noise was not only conspicuous, but also a bit disorienting. Yet, under the circumstances, an interlude of silence struck me as ethereal and transcendent — perfectly appropriate to a nation in mourning.
Many scribblers and talking heads have addressed the sense of unity that prevailed in the immediate wake of 9/11. I find it intriguing (and gratifying), how citizens tend to rally together after any kind of traumatic event — a Category 5 hurricane, an EF5 tornado, a mass shooting, or a deadly attack on the homeland. Curious about what, exactly, compels us to unite in times of trauma, I decided to conduct a bit of research.
That, it turns out, was a mistake.
One of the articles I came across was written by a gentleman named “Joseph Burgo, Ph.D.,” for The Atlantic, in April 2013. (I’m immediately put off by scribblers who flaunt their credentials, as if their academic achievements render their opinions immune to criticism.)
Burgo — Dr. Burgo, that is — begins by reminding us of the words of President Bush on Sept. 11: “Today, our nation saw evil, the very worst of human nature, and we responded with the best of America, with the daring of our rescue workers, with the caring for strangers and neighbors who came to give blood and help in any way they could.”
Dr. Burgo then informs us of how simplistic and childish we (and Bush) were to utilize a “psychological defense mechanism” called “splitting.” What’s that? The author explains it to his ignorant readers: “a view of reality that reflects sharp divisions between good and bad, with feelings of love and generosity on one side and hatred on the other.”
Splitting, the doctor continues, “normally works to resolve unbearable ambiguity: when we feel unable to tolerate the tension aroused by complexity, we ‘resolve’ that complexity by splitting it into two simplified and opposing parts, usually aligning ourselves with one of them and rejecting the other. The result is the kind of black-and-white thinking that underlies the fundamentalist world view or extreme political partisanship.”
Admittedly, I don’t have a Ph.D., but in my view, there is no “unbearable ambiguity” or “tension aroused by complexity” with regard to 9/11. It’s simple: Hijacking and crashing multiple planes, thereby killing thousands of innocent civilians, is evil.
Dr. Burgo might disapprove of our “black-and-white, fundamentalist world view,” but 20 years ago, Americans were unified in grief, patriotism and a thirst for justice. Most of us lost no sleep whatsoever when Osama bin Laden was killed and tossed to the sharks.