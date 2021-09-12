Charles Davenport Jr.: Yes, our nation did see evil on 9/11

Twenty years later, the images are as haunting as ever. The passage of time does nothing to diminish the shock and disbelief of jet liners slamming into iconic buildings. The news footage remains as heartbreaking as it was two decades ago, when fellow citizens doomed to die were forced to choose the manner of their own demise: to be cremated alive by the inferno, or to leap from the heights of the World Trade Center.

As we watched the horrors unfold, we were stunned into silence, moved to tears or provoked into trembling rage. Some of us, myself included, alternated from one extreme to another.

For nearly half a century, I have lived in close proximity to (or at least, within earshot of) Piedmont Triad International Airport. The sound of jet engines is so commonplace, such an integral part of the aural scenery of Greensboro, that I no longer even notice it.

One infrequently mentioned oddity of that day was the relative quiet that ensued when all air traffic was grounded. The sudden absence of airplane noise was not only conspicuous, but also a bit disorienting. Yet, under the circumstances, an interlude of silence struck me as ethereal and transcendent — perfectly appropriate to a nation in mourning.