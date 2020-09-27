Charles Hinsley: It's time for Black men to man up!

It has been far too long for some Black men to have neglected participating in this most important duty that we have as citizens. Countless numbers of Black men and women have risked and, in too many cases, sacrificed their lives so we could have this right. And for some Black men to take that history of blood-earned sacrifice for granted and, in essence, blow it off by not voting, is both disturbing and unacceptable.

I have heard all the excuses that have been made from “My vote doesn’t count” to “All politics is corrupt” and every excuse in between. And, yes, I get that on some levels. But you can’t continue to rationalize not voting and then turn around and demand that your voice be heard at the table of democracy.

Think how disgraceful and dishonorable your actions of not voting would be perceived by any of your ancestors who did not have the freedom to vote but died trying! What will you be able to honestly tell your children if they were to ask you what did you do to protect their right to vote?

Our Black females have been standing in the gap for a long time. It is now time for us to do our part and demonstrate our support of them.