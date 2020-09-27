Charles Hinsley: It's time for Black men to man up!

With a presidential election looming in less than 50 days, there's a lot of talk about the power of the African American female vote.
It is no secret that African American females have been a bread-and-butter voting bloc for quite some time. Particularly when it comes to presidential elections.
But what about the African American male vote?
The U.S. Census Bureau reports a steady pattern of Black women outvoting Black men.
- In 2018, 55% of eligible Black women voters cast ballots in 2018, compared to 47% for Black men voters.
- In 2016, 10.1 million Black women voted compared to 7 million Black men (63.7% versus 54.2%).
- In 2012, 10.4 million Black women voted compared to 7.4 million Black men (70.1% versus 61.4%).
- In 2008, 9.4 million Black women voted compared to 6.7 million Black men (68.1% vs. 60.5%).
- In 2004, 8.3 million Black women voted compared to 5.7 million Black men (63.4% versus 55.8%).
- And in 2000, 7.6 million Black women voted compared to 5.3 million Black men (59.7% versus 53.0%).
But this year, I'm hoping that these numbers will be more evenly balanced.
In light of this consistent difference, I am challenging all Black men of voting age and who are physically able to cast a ballot, to do so in November. There is no question what is at stake and there is no question that African American women are going to show up and show out. If our Black sisters replicate 2008 and 2012 turnouts, they could cast at least 1 million more ballots in this year’s election. I simply would like to see our Black men to do the same.
It has been far too long for some Black men to have neglected participating in this most important duty that we have as citizens. Countless numbers of Black men and women have risked and, in too many cases, sacrificed their lives so we could have this right. And for some Black men to take that history of blood-earned sacrifice for granted and, in essence, blow it off by not voting, is both disturbing and unacceptable.
I have heard all the excuses that have been made from “My vote doesn’t count” to “All politics is corrupt” and every excuse in between. And, yes, I get that on some levels. But you can’t continue to rationalize not voting and then turn around and demand that your voice be heard at the table of democracy.
Think how disgraceful and dishonorable your actions of not voting would be perceived by any of your ancestors who did not have the freedom to vote but died trying! What will you be able to honestly tell your children if they were to ask you what did you do to protect their right to vote?
Our Black females have been standing in the gap for a long time. It is now time for us to do our part and demonstrate our support of them.
I realize that COVID-19 will play a significant role in this year’s election turnout, not to mention voter-suppression efforts by entities that would love nothing more than for you to stay at home and not vote.
But you should know that vote-by-mail options are available and I strongly encourage you to connect with your local officials to learn how that works. You can also learn more about how you can join this national effort to vote by checking out BlackMaleVoterProject.org. They have a wealth of resources to help you navigate this process and they are ready to help you become a voting member of our democratic process.
I will simply end by reiterating my challenge to all my brothers out there who are eligible to man up and vote. Honor Congressman John Lewis’ legacy of making “good trouble." It’s your solemn duty.
“The strength of our democracy is tempered by the will of the people and the diversity of our voices.”
Charles L. Hinsley is an author, poet, social advocate and retired warden. He also is co-founder of America Can We Talk 400 (americacanwetalk400@gmail.com). He lives in Jamestown.
