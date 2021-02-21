Charles Hinsley: Whatever became of 40 acres and a mule?

Most Black people, if not all, have heard at one time or another the expression, “40 acres and a mule.” And when we hear that saying, we typically think of the time during the Civil War era when slaves were granted their freedom.

So, whatever happened to the 40 acres and a mule?

Perhaps the best place to start this story is the beginning.

After securing a decisive victory in the Confederacy’s stronghold in Savannah, Ga., on Jan. 16, 1865, Gen. William T. Sherman, the commander of the Union Army, issued Special Field Order No. 15. That order authorized freed slaves to receive 400,000 acres of land.

Among the directives in Sherman's order:

Section I: “The islands from Charleston, south, the abandoned rice fields along the rivers for thirty miles back from the sea, and the country bordering the St. John river, Florida, are reserved and set apart for the settlement of the negroes now made free by the acts of war and the proclamation of the President of the United States.”