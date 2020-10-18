Charles Jones: By military standards, Cunningham's conduct is inexcusable

I read with interest the stories about the military misconduct of senatorial candidate Cal Cunningham.
During my 30-year career as a judge advocate (military lawyer) in the Marine Corps and its Reserve I was involved in investigating and adjudicating cases of officer misconduct under the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ), the federal statutory law governing military members.
The general process in an officer misconduct case is 1.) an informal administrative investigation or 2.) a formal judicial investigation, authorized by UCMJ Article 32, which is a military grand jury. The commander then decides what to do: nothing; take administrative action; or refer the case to trial by general court-martial, the most severe sanction. General courts have a military judge and, if the accused so elects, military jurors (called “members”).
Often officers receive administrative punishment and thereafter resign or retire; this option quickly disposes of the cases and avoids courts-martial for relatively minor offenses or, for serious offenses, when courts-martial are legally or practically impossible.
Given my experience, I find Cunningham’s conduct offensive in four dimensions. One is legal — he violated Article 133 of the UCMJ by sending sexual text messages to a woman who is not his wife. If he had sex with the woman, he possibly violated Article 134’s prohibition against adultery.
Two, his misconduct set a poor example for juniors. Officers are held to a higher standard than enlisted members and are expected to lead enlisted and officer subordinates by example.
Officership is so important the UCMJ has one article, Article 133, that applies only to officers: conduct unbecoming an officer. No article is titled “conduct unbecoming an enlisted member.”
Moreover, officers are held to a standard of “special trust and confidence.” I heard that phrase in the Marines multiple times. It appears on documents (“commissions”) appointing all officers to their pay grades. Colonels and lieutenant colonels are senior officers and are expected to act as such by meriting the trust and confidence invested in them.
Three is the crimes: sex-related. No military crime is higher-profile today than one involving consensual or nonconsensual sex. Sexual misconduct acceptable 20 or 30 years ago in a military managed by “good old boys” is now unacceptable. Do we need a senator with such poor judgment?
Four is home. Mrs. Cunningham cannot be happy, but domestic repercussions of misconduct are not within the UCMJ’s reach. They are matters for separation and divorce proceedings since the UCMJ pertains exclusively to criminal law. Domestic law is in state statutes and judicial opinions.
The N&R editorial speculated whether voters would hold Cunningham accountable for “private, consensual activity.” If they do not, they make a mockery of the special trust and confidence Cunningham had as an officer.
We have had many members of Congress with sordid pasts and questionable ethics; another is unnecessary.
Apologies such as Cunningham’s are pro forma: meaningless and not a legal defense of his misconduct.
His conduct is not a private matter if the Army is investigating it; it is a public disgrace of the Army’s uniform.
But, as reported in the N&R, some women will vote for Cunningham despite revulsion at his conduct because they want a Democratic Senate. They can have one if they please, yet voting for someone who should have embodied the high standards of military officership — but who deliberately failed to do so — is a reprehensible way to obtain a Senate majority.
Col. Charles Jones of Greensboro served as a military lawyer in the Marine Corps and its Reserve from 1981-2011. During his career, he conducted several investigations of officer misconduct and participated in the administrative adjudication of such misconduct.
