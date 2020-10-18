Charles Jones: By military standards, Cunningham's conduct is inexcusable

Two, his misconduct set a poor example for juniors. Officers are held to a higher standard than enlisted members and are expected to lead enlisted and officer subordinates by example.

Officership is so important the UCMJ has one article, Article 133, that applies only to officers: conduct unbecoming an officer. No article is titled “conduct unbecoming an enlisted member.”

Moreover, officers are held to a standard of “special trust and confidence.” I heard that phrase in the Marines multiple times. It appears on documents (“commissions”) appointing all officers to their pay grades. Colonels and lieutenant colonels are senior officers and are expected to act as such by meriting the trust and confidence invested in them.

Three is the crimes: sex-related. No military crime is higher-profile today than one involving consensual or nonconsensual sex. Sexual misconduct acceptable 20 or 30 years ago in a military managed by “good old boys” is now unacceptable. Do we need a senator with such poor judgment?

Four is home. Mrs. Cunningham cannot be happy, but domestic repercussions of misconduct are not within the UCMJ’s reach. They are matters for separation and divorce proceedings since the UCMJ pertains exclusively to criminal law. Domestic law is in state statutes and judicial opinions.