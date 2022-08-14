Charlos Banks, Ed.D: Pandemic-driven learning loss for youth and how to fix it

Young people in our community face a pandemic-related learning crisis that requires our collective response immediately to ensure we don’t lock in educational inequities for a generation.

COVID-19 presented a huge challenge for Guilford County Schools and every student, having to quickly adjust to remote learning, then to new health guidelines for in-person classes. A recent study found students who learned remotely during the 2020-21 school year lost the equivalent of 13 to 22 weeks of in-person instruction, with the highest learning loss at schools with significant poverty. In Guilford County Schools, student poverty is a staggering 63%, indicating local youth likely suffered higher ranges of learning loss during the pandemic.

The poverty gap in access to technology and online learning was exposed by COVID-19. Kids in poverty not only faced technology-related barriers, but they also faced greater food insecurity and the loss of in-school support structures such as counseling and school-based health-related services.

Without intervention, the gap in learning for children experiencing poverty is expected to grow, both broadening inequality and making it harder to surmount generational poverty.

Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott recognized the urgent need to help our most vulnerable youth overcome pandemic-related learning loss when she donated $133.5 million to Communities In Schools (CIS), the national organization surrounding underserved students with a community of support, empowering them to stay in school and achieve in life. Although Scott’s gift will support programs in the nation’s largest cities, it won’t directly support CIS chapters in mid-size cities, like Communities In Schools of Greater Greensboro (CISGG). Still, Scott’s tremendous philanthropy lights a path for what our local priority must be: to break down barriers to post-pandemic success for our underserved, under-resourced students in Guilford County.

We can do this in three ways.

First, support youth involvement in intensive tutoring, which research shows works best to overcome pandemic-related learning loss. Guilford County Schools and other regional organizations have expanded tutoring options with support from federal funds, but youth experiencing poverty face transportation barriers, food insecurity and a range of other obstacles to tutoring. As a community, we need to help kids overcome these barriers and we need to act now.

Second, we need to provide holistic support for our youth who lost the most ground educationally during the pandemic. The good news is we know how. Since 1988, CISGG has served more than 51,000 at-risk K-12 students in 22 schools, with 98.1% of the students graduating from high school. By connecting students with a supportive, caring site coordinator at their school, students receive services tailored to their needs, from food, to clothing, to medical care, to after-school programs, to mentorship and more. Relationships with caring adults fostered by Communities In Schools help to transform the life trajectory of our most vulnerable children in Greensboro, with 99.2% of participating students obtaining placement in college, the military, jobs and training programs. These same programs that guide youth toward job-ready, civically oriented futures can empower them to overcome pandemic-related learning loss.

Third, we need broader community solutions to support youth experiencing both poverty and pandemic-related learning loss. There is so much we can do. In an environment where businesses are experiencing labor shortages, corporations can broaden workforce pipelines by engaging schools with high poverty rates and providing their students with pathways to internships and job shadowing programs. Individuals can mentor youth through CISGG or other organizations. To the degree we are able individually, we can financially support afterschool programs, like tutoring and restorative youth sports. We can and must support our youth through our collective focus, involvement and generosity of time and resources.

We have a great deal of opportunity in front of us in Guilford County, from community support expressed in the recently passed school bond, to multiple major businesses starting or growing in our region, poised to draw on a workforce of thousands. Let’s make sure we don’t leave a generation behind as we plan for the exciting future in front of us. One of the best ways to end poverty in our community is by preventing it in the first place. We can do this by wrapping services and resources around these young people now.