Cheetie Kumar: N.C. employees, businesses would benefit from work sharing

While members of the N.C. General Assembly have been busy shaping North Carolina’s budget, many of us in the business community have been grappling with issues of our own.
Having barely survived the pandemic, now we're struggling to bring back workers who are seeking better wages and work conditions.
As the chef and co-owner of Garland Restaurant in Raleigh, I've personally had to be more cognizant of what workers want and need in a job today.
So, midway through the pandemic, we pivoted to a new pay scale, boosting the base wage for all front-of-house staff to a minimum of $8 per hour plus tips.
We can now distribute tips to all staff members' (including kitchen workers) income, which guarantees hourly wages significantly higher than $15 an hour for everyone.
Still, the pandemic has highlighted deep inequities in the service industry, and attracting full-time staff means working toward big, long-term changes.
If this industry is going to survive, it's going to need a robust worker pool that can compete with the allure of larger companies. That means salaries and benefits not often available to restaurant workers and out of reach for small independent restaurants struggling to make a 4-6% profit. This transitional period brings challenges for both sides involved: it's complicated for those of us who are hiring, as well as the job seekers.
So I 've talked to other business leaders, and we have an idea: What if North Carolina lawmakers changed the unemployment insurance system so businesses could keep people on the job despite economic slowdowns? Sounds like a win-win situation for both sides, right?
I recently learned about work sharing, or short-time compensation. Work sharing allows an employer to reduce the hours of all or some workers instead of laying off a portion of the workforce. Workers with reduced hours are then eligible for partial unemployment benefits to supplement their paychecks. For example, instead of laying off five workers, an employer can reduce the schedules of 25 workers by 20%.
Work sharing enables employers to temporarily reduce payroll costs during business slowdowns without losing skilled employees. It allows employers to remain in ready mode and avoid the cost of hiring and training new employees when the economy improves. And, by avoiding layoffs, work sharing can increase employee morale and loyalty. At the same time, work sharing allows employees to maintain crucial income and, in many cases, their health benefits.
Work-sharing laws already are on the books in 27 states, a number that has increased dramatically since the Great Recession. Since 2010, 11 new states and the District of Columbia have enacted programs. When Ohio adopted the program, the bill had almost unanimous support in the Ohio House and Senate and was endorsed by the Ohio Chamber of Commerce. Between 2008 and 2012, work-sharing programs ultimately saved more than 500,000 jobs nationwide.
The U.S. Chamber Foundation credited work-sharing programs with helping to drive down joblessness before the COVID-19 pandemic and cited work sharing as an opportunity for modernizing the unemployment insurance system. Economists and policy experts across the political spectrum say it helps to maintain employment stability. So, why isn’t North Carolina considering work sharing as we move forward in recovery?
To be clear, work sharing wouldn't enable businesses to avoid layoffs entirely, but well-resourced and structured programs could deliver significant benefits to employers, workers and state economies. Just thinking about the possibilitie sgives me hope, especially as we confront yet another COVID spike.
North Carolina should support work sharing as an alternative to layoffs. If we had something like that already in place, maybe some of us who are desperately trying to recruit workers wouldn’t have to start all over again.
Cheetie Kumar is owner and chef of Garland Restaurant in Raleigh. She also co-owns the currently closed music venue King and the adjoining cocktail bar Neptune's.