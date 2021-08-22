Cheetie Kumar: N.C. employees, businesses would benefit from work sharing

So I 've talked to other business leaders, and we have an idea: What if North Carolina lawmakers changed the unemployment insurance system so businesses could keep people on the job despite economic slowdowns? Sounds like a win-win situation for both sides, right?

I recently learned about work sharing, or short-time compensation. Work sharing allows an employer to reduce the hours of all or some workers instead of laying off a portion of the workforce. Workers with reduced hours are then eligible for partial unemployment benefits to supplement their paychecks. For example, instead of laying off five workers, an employer can reduce the schedules of 25 workers by 20%.

Work sharing enables employers to temporarily reduce payroll costs during business slowdowns without losing skilled employees. It allows employers to remain in ready mode and avoid the cost of hiring and training new employees when the economy improves. And, by avoiding layoffs, work sharing can increase employee morale and loyalty. At the same time, work sharing allows employees to maintain crucial income and, in many cases, their health benefits.