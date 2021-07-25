Chiung-Wei Huang: Anxiety without a pause: Parents reflect on pandemic schooling

Parents were forced to navigate distance education

Farnan and her children were able to find creative ways to supplement their lack of social interaction. For example, her daughter connected with her classmates after school by playing video games while talking on the phone with them.

“They understand that this is for their own, and our, health and safety,” Farnan said. “As soon as they are fully vaccinated, they can go and meet with their friends.”

But it took time for many parents to find a rhythm of getting their kids through the school days while also working from home. Farnan spent mornings with her younger child sitting through the classes and shifted her work as a biostatistician at UNC-Chapel Hill outside of her usual hours.

The increased load of juggling work and homeschooling was the tip of an iceberg.

The pandemic often was more challenging for families with more than one child. Some families had children in different grades, trying to understand different subjects while also at different technology skill levels.