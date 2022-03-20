Chris Geis: Even war has laws that must be enforced

During the Afghanistan and Iraq wars, I probably gave a hundred presentations to Navy and Marine Corps personnel where I said something like this:

There is such thing as a law of war, the United States military recognizes it, and, if you violate it, you could be court-martialed and end up in prison.

No matter where American combat troops are, there is a military lawyer who has said the same. The premise is that America acts in a morally justifiable manner, and if you deviate from that, you will be held accountable. In my more than 22 years as a Navy judge advocate, few things made me prouder than when I gave training on the Law of Armed Conflict.

We protect civilians, attack only military objectives and prevent unnecessary suffering. We do not harm unarmed people and non-combatants. We do not inflict destruction on or target civilian population centers if we can avoid it. We do not attack hospitals, first aid stations, refugee centers, churches, synagogues, mosques or cultural or historical sites. We do not inflict unnecessary suffering, even on our enemies. We do not use force to terrorize. We minimize the damage that comes from the use of force. And no, we are not going to use chemical weapons.

I gave this training to pilots, infantrymen, special operators, ship drivers and others headed into Afghanistan, Iraq and the Persian Gulf. Every American military unit receives this training.

The Law of Armed Conflict, or law of war, is a body of customs and treaties, developed over hundreds of years, that form a set of international norms for how warfare should be conducted. The horrors of World Wars I and II provided the impetus for much of the modern law of war, including the Geneva Conventions, which most countries, including the United States, have ratified and agreed to abide by.

Americans have made our share of mistakes and some have not always followed these principles, but those are the exceptions. Our military acts on the basis that there is a moral component to everything we do, and that we will hold ourselves accountable when we fall short. Courts-martial and other trials attest to this.

Which is why, in watching the wanton, senseless destruction that Russia has visited upon Ukraine, in a war that was utterly pointless to begin with, I cannot help but pray that there will be consequences for the evil and moral depravity that Russian President Vladimir Putin has unleashed. America should lead the way in ensuring this is so.

Russia and Putin must be held accountable for what they have done. The world did this after the Balkan Wars of the 1990s. The Allies did so at Nuremberg, Germany, and in Tokyo after World War II. This should be no different.

There was no reason for Russia to invade Ukraine in the first place, but there certainly is no reason for it to shell and bomb its cities and destroy churches, hospitals and ancient cultural and historical sites, or to terrorize and kill innocent civilians. Russia is destroying Ukraine block by block, but for what purpose? How many women and children, and elderly and infirmed and handicapped, will suffer for no reason? And God help us if Putin uses chemical weapons.

The Western world must investigate and prosecute what has occurred in Ukraine. Many American military officers and government officials have the expertise and experience to do so. We should summon them now and get our allies to do the same. If no one is held accountable, what good are we as Americans?

This is a defining moral moment, and a morally clarifying one.

There is also a lesson here for Americans. We sometimes seem bent on destroying ourselves with petty internal political squabbles while the evil and sociopathic of the world watch and take advantage. The invasion of Ukraine gives us the chance to see what really matters and shows us that, as Americans, we share some basic moral foundations.

Most of us — without anyone telling us what to think or feel — looked at this war and knew instinctively what was morally right and what was evil. We knew which side of the line we had to be on.

We must remember who is on the right side of that divide, and hold those on the other side accountable.

The Ukrainians have shown resilience, unity of purpose and dedication to a cause greater than oneself. But these are American values, too — qualities that saved the world from tyranny in World War II and made us a beacon of hope around the world.

If we are to answer the call of our times and carry out our heritage as Americans, we must remember this and act accordingly.