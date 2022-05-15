Chris Geis: Inside Russia’s aggressive war

Many may wonder if the senseless, destructive war that Russia launched against Ukraine could be stopped if someone would just take out Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin. I have thought that while sitting in church praying for the war’s end.

Julie Ioffe cautions against such thinking. Ioffe, a brilliant American journalist and student of Russian history, was born in Moscow and lived and worked there as an adult. Three of her four great-grandparents are from Ukraine. She has studied Putin and Russia like few others.

History shows us that wars are easier to start than finish, she says. And, even if Putin were gone, Putin’s successor would need to show that, like Putin, he is strong enough to lead Russia. What better way to do that than waging war? Putin did this after he came to power in 1999 and launched a brutal war against Chechnya, a largely Muslim republic.

What Putin wants

Ioffe wrote a well-regarded essay that was published in The Atlantic magazine in February 2018, “What Does Putin Really Want?” She tried to answer the question of what Russia wants, and how it would affect the United States, in a speech last week at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro as part of Guilford College’s Bryan Series. She also spoke to a small group of students and staff on campus and at a private dinner.

What Putin and many in Russia want is to reconstitute the Russian empire so that there is a counter-weight to the U.S. and the West, just as in the Cold War. Putin considers Ukraine part of this empire. The last two months have shown that Ukrainians feel differently.

What would cause this war to stop? Ioffe cannot say. Russia is a vast, complicated country of 11 time zones and 143 million-plus people. “The only thing that has ever stopped Russia is Russia itself. ... It will decide its own fate,” she said.

Even if Russians suffer from economic sanctions by the West, they may not act against Putin because they do not expect much. “If they’re not being killed en masse,” she said, they are happy. Russia is not like America, where the government is for and by the people. “In Russia, the people exist to serve the state.”

Public opinion polls show that Putin and the war are highly popular. Russians do not believe the reports of war crimes and atrocities coming out of places such as Mariupol, a coastal city that has been almost destroyed. Many believe the victims are “crisis actors” staging a show. Many Russians are in information silos and fed only propaganda by the government, which controls the television airwaves. Others are afraid to speak out for fear of imprisonment, because it is illegal to report “fake news” (e.g., the truth) about the war. Many incorrectly believe Ukraine is a “failed state.”

Costly loyalty

This deference to Putin has exacted a terrible toll on both countries, however, with tens of thousands of casualties of combatants and civilians. And it has made many wonder if this is not the prelude to another world war, much like Germany’s actions against its neighbors were the run-up to World War II. As with the Nazis under Adolf Hitler, the Russians have a “warped, narrow-minded, victimized view of the world.” Putin wants to reestablish a Russian empire because he thinks Russian speakers outside Russia’s boundaries are disrespected and need protection. Hitler felt similarly.

One of the ironies of this war is that it is being waged in the name of pan-ethnic Russian nationalism, but many of the conscripts serving in the Russian army are ethnic minorities who are “viciously discriminated against in Russia,” Ioffe said, including Mongolians, Chechens and others from far-out places such as Siberia and Dagestan.

Ioffe has been personally pained by the war’s toll. Just a few summers ago she took her late grandmother to Odesa, the old port city on the Black Sea that is now being hit with missile attacks. Her grandmother’s grandfather was from Odesa, which has always been a thriving Jewish cultural center. Ioffe is Jewish and notes the irony of Putin’s stated reason for going in to Ukraine, which was to “de-Nazify a country led by a Jew.” Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, lost family members in the Holocaust in World War II.

Views of Ukraine

Russia has never looked at Ukraine as a country and thinks of Kyiv, the capital, as “the cradle of Russian civilization,” Ioffe said. The Russians thought they would run through Ukraine like “a hot knife through butter” when the war started on Feb. 24. Russian tank commanders brought their dress uniforms because they planned to be marching in a parade in Kyiv within a week. But the invasion has proven assumptions wrong. Russia can no longer expect to take the capital, but will try to make Ukraine a landlocked country, cut off from the Black Sea and access to world commerce.

In the meantime, no one should be surprised that the Russians are committing war crimes. Russian history follows the same barbaric pattern, which is premised on the powerful overwhelming the less powerful. It is beyond what anyone can conjure. “No human mind can invent what people did in the Soviet Union — nobody,” Ioffe told the Guilford students. Russian history is like fiction “dialed up a bit.”

Her parents fled the Soviet Union in 1990, when she was 7, and thought it would never fold. It did in 1991, but the Russian mentality remains. She pointed to the metal darts that have been found in dead bodies in Bucha, Ukraine. They are tools that were used in World War I, she said.

Ioffe would not be surprised if Russia uses chemical or even nuclear weapons. It is already laying the propaganda groundwork for this with false claims that the U.S. is helping Ukraine build biological-weapons labs.

From years of study of Russian history, she has two firm thoughts. The first is not to predict too far out and the second is to assume the worst-case scenario. “If there’s one thing that Russian history has taught us, it’s that it can always get worse.”

What, then, of the Ukrainians? The United States could have armed Ukraine faster but is doing well now, she said. Both Napoleon and Hitler were unable to conquer Russia, but “maybe the Ukrainians can win,” she said.

The difference here, which she did not say, is that it is one thing to invade another country, but another to defend your homeland, as the Ukrainians are doing now and proving that they do indeed have their own country. Ukraine also has the support of the West, including NATO.

Ioffe believes the best-case scenario is that, if Ukraine wins, then “Russia falls apart under its own weight and just disintegrates,” and “is never allowed to pull off this imperial (aggression) again.”

One can only pray she is right.