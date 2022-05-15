Christina Elson and Kylie King: Some rich people don't deserve to be rich, according to young Americans

Americans have always rooted for underdog success stories and thought people who inherit wealth don’t deserve the same respect. According to our recent study, however, young Americans are beginning to believe underdogs don’t have a chance.

For them, free and fair competition is gone and success comes from inherited wealth. This appears to be leading to contempt for all wealth. Given that millennials and Gen Z will dominate the workforce in about five years, business leaders should understand what’s at stake.

In the first of a series of surveys tracking American millennials and Gen Zs over the next decade, the Center for the Study of Capitalism at Wake Forest University asked a demographically representative sample of 1,999 adults aged 18-40 about entrepreneurship, the wealth it can generate and specific entrepreneurs. We found that younger generations are conflating wealth and entrepreneurship into one idea: As they see it, the only people who can take risks and transform an idea into something valuable are those who already possess wealth and family connections.

Despite this, millennials and Gen Zs support economic freedom. More than two-thirds say they value competition, hard work and being able to negotiate pay at whatever rate the market will bear. A similar number believe the government should make it easy for people to start new businesses and ensure fair competition.

Unearned success?

Unfortunately, most think the system is unfair. They are frustrated with wealth gaps and what they see as unearned success. Three-fifths agree most entrepreneurs are successful because they start businesses using existing resources from parents or family. Almost half believe people at the top don’t deserve their high positions, matched by a similar number who think it’s good to see successful people fail occasionally.

These perspectives influence views about successful entrepreneurs. We asked for views on seven individuals: Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon; Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, a bank; LeBron James, a basketball player and businessperson; Kim Kardashian, a media personality; Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla and SpaceX; PewDiePie (real name Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg), the most subscribed YouTuber and comedian; and Oprah Winfrey, a media magnate. Respondents choose one of three answers about how the person became wealthy:

Did they earn it, take advantage of others or neither?

Survey says ...

About half agree that Kardashian, Diamon and Bezos got rich by taking advantage of others. Many fewer said this about Musk (38%), Kjellberg (21%) Winfrey (17%) and James (9%).

We were surprised by the outcomes for Bezos and Musk. In our view, Bezos is a classic gritty, driven, entrepreneur. He started Amazon out of the garage of his home in 1994. His mother and adopted father invested in his start-up to the tune of about $250,000. Amazon’s 1997 IPO raised $54 million. Under Bezos’ leadership, it survived the dot-com crash and finally turned profitable in 2001.

Amazon now employs more than 1 million people in the United States and hosts hundreds of millions of products, providing consumers with endless choices and competitive prices. In our view, Bezos was fortunate to have his parent’s support, but his success was driven by risk-taking, talent, luck and hard work. Wealth is no guarantee of success.

There is no question that Musk, the richest man on the planet, also is a driven entrepreneur. He fares better than Bezos with young adults because his contrarian and disruptor personality is very attractive to Americans. Despite all the government support received by Tesla and SpaceX, these are aspirational firms that capture the imagination and hopes for the future of young Americans. Both Musk and Bezos do better with older millennials, aged 32-40. This group is 6% more likely to say Musk and Bezos earned their wealth. A likely explanation is that younger generations are less familiar with their stories.

Americans are not hostile to people getting rich. Younger Americans, however, are increasingly resentful toward anything that looks like undeserved and entrenched wealth and power. For them, Amazon has always been an 800-pound gorilla dominating e-commerce and Bezos is akin to Dr. Evil, the villain in the Austin Powers movies who is always seeking world domination.

Perception vs. reality

The perception that upward mobility is for those who were born a few rungs further up on the ladder is a real problem. If young Americans think the system is rigged and making money requires money and connections, this implies the success of some comes at the expense of others.

Curiously, this perception, to the extent it does exist, contrasts with what we found in our study: Most millennials are experiencing upward economic mobility. Across all demographic groups, almost twice as many millennials said they earned more, not less, than their families did when they were growing up. This was particularly true for millennials from low-income families who earned a four-year college degree.

Yet, although education and entrepreneurship are positively correlated, research shows millennials and college-educated people are starting businesses at a lower rate than earlier generations. Americans value entrepreneurship and education to foster mobility and advancement through merit. Meritocracy is critical for well-functioning capitalism.

We need to think carefully about what is causing some millennials and Gen Zs to think wealth is bad, the system is unfair and that we might as well throw the entrepreneurship baby out with the free-market bathwater.