Christina Elson: They say it can’t be done: Examining the need for regulatory reform

We’ve heard such stories all too often; the outcome is stagnant business formation in highly regulated industries. Incipient businesses lack the cash and lobbying heft to deal with regulatory processes and wind up selling to larger concerns. A recent book by Tomas Philippon called “The Great Reversal” puts the impact of lobbying and outdated regulation into a national perspective. The number of young firms in the U.S. is declining, while mergers-and-acquisitions are going up.

The U.S. economy is also becoming more concentrated. Philippon’s data show that such core industries as health care and transportation have become more concentrated in recent years, triggering a condition known as monopsony, a market situation where the field of play is dominated by one buyer. As market competition dries up, inequality rises because business has no incentive to invest in innovation — whether that’s research to find the next technological breakthrough or keeping a workforce well skilled, well compensated and ready to adapt to dynamic realities.

Capitalism at its most productive requires the constant input of new ideas and the destruction of old business models. It cannot accomplish this goal if antiquated government policies and ossified interests dominate the political atmosphere.