Christine Flowers: Arbery case: Three men who decided to play God

Ahmaud Arbery is not here, but he heard the verdicts. He knows, in that place where his restless soul resides, that his death has been avenged.

An overwhelmingly white jury in Georgia found that three white men had stalked a Black man for no legitimate reason, gunned him down and then tried to justify their actions under the false argument of “enforcing the law.” That is weighty, that is substantial, and that matters.

Others will tie this to race, and only the most jaded or ignorant would deny that if Ahmaud were white, he would likely still be alive. The 9-1-1 tape caught one of his killers saying that the problem they had was a “Black man” running around the neighborhood. Hannah Arendt wrote about the banality of evil, and that comment is a reflection of exactly that principle: the color of Ahmaud’s skin was the “problem” for men who could only see him as a threat. His existence, his being, was the “evil” they perceived, and there was nothing that the victim could have done to avoid the death sentence his killers marked him for.