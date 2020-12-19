Christine Flowers: At Christmastime, let children be children

We've just passed the anniversary of the most horrific gun massacre in the history of the United States.

This time of year, I’m overwhelmed with the memory of those little boys and girls who will never become teenagers, young adults, mothers and fathers, and grandparents who themselves cherish the little boys and girls surrounding them.

I was forever changed by Sandy Hook, and each Dec. 14 has become a day of mourning and reflection, of anger and defiance, and a promise to work toward guaranteeing that no other child risks their life by sitting at a desk in a kindergarten class. I am not wedded, soldered or joined like a Siamese twin to the Second Amendment, and I’m am not now, nor will I ever be, a member of the NRA.

But I am still able to reason with the brain that God gave me, and the other day, my insanity detector was working at optimum levels.

A little boy in Illinois went to the mall, which in and of itself is a joyous and miraculous thing in these pandemic days, to see Santa. He was 4 years old, and he was excited to talk to the man who would make his little boy dreams come true.