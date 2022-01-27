Christine Flowers: Identity ideologues and the quality of culture

A few years ago, some overly sensitive Latino groups were up in arms because a non-Mexican woman wrote a book called “American Dirt” about the experience of, you guessed it, a Mexican woman who illegally crossed the border. As an immigration attorney who has handled countless cases of Mexican women in similar circumstances, I can pretty much guarantee that you don’t need to be Mexican, or an immigrant, to understand their particular plight. To suggest otherwise is pure arrogance.

And this is just the literary world. As I noted before, Denzel Washington, a Black American, channeled his native genius into a role that he was born to play. I honestly think that his version of Macbeth matches that of Olivier, or Orson Welles, or any of the other great Anglo-Saxon actors who took on the challenge. Skin color was completely irrelevant.

Unfortunately, because of the culture warriors who demand that gay roles only be played by gay actors, or trans roles only be played by trans actors, or Latino roles only be played by Latino (or God help us, Latinx) actors, or Asian roles only be played by Asians, or Black roles only be played by Blacks, it’s now a “thing.”