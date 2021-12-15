Christine Flowers: We should be colorblind to the races of crime victims

To say that we should be particularly sensitive to the crime rate because it is Black and brown lives that are being lost disproportionately relegates the deaths of people like Sam Collington, Milan Loncar and Gerald Grandzol, all victims of shootings in Philadelphia. Their shooters were people of color. They were white. Does that matter? No. Should it matter? No. Are 500 deaths more important than three, or 30 or 300? No, not to their families and not to a society that cares about the “content of our character.”

So why did Nutter have to go and focus his lament and anger on the Black and brown communities to make his point?

A reader once wrote to me that I am “tone deaf” to the “social reckoning” that is taking place in this country. She had no idea how happy her words made me, and would have been horrified to learn of their impact. I am both tone deaf and colorblind to the racial differences of dead bodies, as all of us should be. Once, that would have been considered a virtue, but now we’re supposed to place certain deaths and certain statistics into special, separate categories.

Nutter had an opportunity to speak to everyone impacted by violence and whose lives have been touched, even tangentially, by crime and its attendant loss.

That he chose not to is an example of how we really have no damn idea about what lives matter. Until all of them do, none of them should.

Christine Flowers is an attorney and a columnist for the Delaware County (Pa.) Daily Times, and can be reached at cflowers1961@gmail.com