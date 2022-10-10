Christopher C. Tew: A knee-jerk column about knee-jerk reactions

Last week in Memphis, Tenn., two toddlers were killed and their mother seriously injured by the family’s pit bulls. A while back, Charles Davenport Jr., a fellow dog lover, reacted with a knee-jerk commentary to what he felt were unfair characterizations of pit bulls.

He used a few lines he liked from a study of pit bull incidents, but he neglected to include the study’s conclusion: that pit bulls are inherently unpredictable and dangerous, even for their owners.

That knee-jerk reaction was not such a far cry from Davenport’s latest diatribe against “woke” people and organizations supporting the claim of a volleyball player that she was racially taunted by fans (column, "Another rush to judgment goes bad," Oct. 2). In the cacophony of a heated game, the player interpreted what she heard, including the n-word, in light of her expectations or fears. Interviews with witnesses haven’t supported her claim.

Since every week brings new examples of American racial, ethnic and religious minorities experiencing unquestionable examples of verbal and physical assault, knee-jerk support for the mistaken claim is understandable, if hardly excusable.

The crowd was largely composed of minority Christians, once persecuted and killed by majority Christians, who formerly discriminated against racial minorities. Other Christians have claimed that non-white races originated from human-animal interbreeding. Christians have murdered pagans as gladly as pagans have Christians. We all err.

Maybe Davenport will critique the knee-jerk support 75% of Republicans give the lies (more than 30,000 fact-checked “misstatements of fact” while president) Donald Trump tells. One antonym of "woke" is "mesmerized."