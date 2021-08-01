Cindy Elmore: Sigh. My longtime hairstylist doesn't make the COVID cut

She replied that she just didn’t like being told to wear a mask, to which I responded, “That’s why I asked if you would mind.”

What followed was one of the most forced and awkward conversations of my life. I’m pretty sure a conversation only happened at all because I asked about her children. Luckily, I just needed a trim, and our visit was over in less than 10 minutes. I did not make a return appointment, though I’m still shaken and saddened by the experience.

I like my hairdresser. She’s like the dentist who verbally entertains while she works, which is great for an introvert like me. She cuts, colors and styles with an eager rundown of her children and extended family, usually providing me with a very different slice of life than the people I’m close to. For 17 years I’ve heard steady reports on her children, from toddler indulgences through high school loves, bringing to life the framed photos that decorate the walls and corner tables of her hair salon.