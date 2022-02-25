Clarence Henderson: Americans must learn from the past, not relive it

A little more than 60 years ago, while I was a student at N.C. A&T, I joined four other brave students and sat down to order a cup of coffee. Through that simple act we challenged injustice and segregation.

That nonviolent protest at the Woolworth store was my way of fighting for freedom so that all people are allowed to gather together and break bread in the same place without fear of discrimination. It was the fight to be judged, as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said, based on the content of our character, rather than the color of our skin, and it’s the same fight that we are facing in America today.

But those who didn’t want us to sit down at that counter weren’t peaceful and they surely didn’t judge us for what was inside our hearts. We had the KKK breathing down our backs, and patrons cursing at us and trying to make us feel unworthy just because our skin was more pigmented than theirs.

As we've celebrated Black History Month this February, students in classrooms kindergarten through college will learn and discuss the Woolworth sit-ins, and I want them to see the injustices that occurred during the Jim Crow era and vow to eradicate injustice in the future. The way to do that is by evaluating where the division based on skin color occurs today.