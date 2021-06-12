Claudine Schneider: It's time to replace the GOP with something better

And above all, committing to truth, democracy, the Constitution and the rule of law and opposition to nativist, isolationist authoritarianism.

Our movement includes former governors, members of Congress, Cabinet secretaries, state officials, seasoned political strategists and grassroots leaders dedicated to offering a hopeful, principles-based vision for the country — and ensuring that our voices are heard and our actions have impact in key elections across the United States.

The same week our movement was launched, the last remaining Republican congressional leader with a shred of responsibility to the American people, conservative Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, was ousted from her House leadership position for failing to lie to the American people.

Now, the collapse of honesty, morality and decency in today’s Republican Party has left millions of Americans politically homeless.

We intend to give voice to these Republicans, and others who fear that the Republicans’ effort to maintain power at any cost, is costing our democracy dearly.

In Maricopa County, Ariz., the Republican-dominated Board of Supervisors has rightly called out the “vote audit” as a fraudulent attempt to circumvent the will of voters.