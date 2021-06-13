Cone, Sentara have canceled merger plans, but future consolidation seems inevitable

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan remains a supporter of the scrapped merger that she said bore no resemblance to a hostile takeover, noting that she’s “not sure everyone understood what the long-term benefits were for our community.”

The plus side of merging Cone with Sentara would have included “significant foundation money coming into the community,” she said.

But Vaughan said COVID-19 brought home to her most clearly the drawbacks of being a mid-sized health system competing with giants. As the pandemic tightened its grip in mid-2020, crucial medical supplies went first to the larger health systems and Cone had to wait in line for adequate shipments of such crucial supplies as personal protective gear and ventilators, she said.

Cone was able to use its vacated, former Humana Hospital building as headquarters of a COVID response that ultimately won national recognition, but it was by happenstance this building was available, she said. Cone Health had been using the former Humana site as its specialized women’s hospital, but just before the pandemic struck, system leaders had emptied the building and moved its services to the main campus elsewhere in Greensboro.