Conor Sen: The GOP's nasty breakup with big business

In a news conference last week, Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, up for reelection in 2022, defended the state’s new election law, saying the backlash was “worth the boycotts” and that he would “not be backing down from this fight.” Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who’s also up for reelection in 2022, sided with Kemp when he said on Monday that the state would not seek to host the Major League Baseball All-Star Game following the league’s announcement that it would be moving the game from Atlanta, where it was originally scheduled.

There have been signs over the past several years that Republicans were getting aggravated by big companies, following the lead of then-President Trump, who would complain about the media, or Amazon or whoever else he felt like tweeting about at a particular moment. One of the more interesting examples of this happened last month when Florida Sen. Marco Rubio expressed sympathy with Amazon workers’ efforts to unionize in Alabama — not because of a change of heart on labor organizing, but because of the perceived progressive activism of the company on cultural issues.