Contradictory state laws aimed at stopping drug overdoses aren’t applied equally

“I think it has to do with normal issues Black and brown communities always face — not having trust in the medical system, having lots of reasons not to trust the medical system, the approach those providers have, the color of the skin of your providers and your mental health provider,” Shukla said.

One law vs. another

North Carolina’s “death by distribution” law went into effect Jan. 1, 2020. The law allows prosecutors to charge an individual with second-degree murder if they sold a product to someone who then overdosed and died from it.

The law was inspired by the 2017 accidental overdose death of a young woman in Haywood County. In that case, the person who supplied the opioids was charged with second-degree murder and sentenced to more than 30 years in prison, three times longer than the maximum allowable prison sentence for selling drugs in North Carolina.

“The timing could not have been worse because that law went into effect so soon after the pandemic hit. With the pandemic came all of these disruptions in the global supply trade that have had this huge impact on overdose rates across the board,” Wilson said. “It’s like a perfect storm situation.”