Crystal McCombs: Classroom attack a symptom of bigger issues

The power of the spoken word goes a long way in influencing public behavior as well. Plane passengers are fighting each other and flight attendants. The people who took part in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol were encouraged — by elected leaders — to take the law into their own hands by seizing and damaging government property and threatening the lives of other elected officials. Such reasoning trickles down into every state, city and village and says, “Take the situation in hand and handle it any way you see fit.”

When that mode of thinking exists, no disciplinary measure, school uniforms or extra security will make one iota of difference. One might think, “If people can take over the United States Capitol, then I’m free to take over a classroom.”

And no punishment, however severe, will deter those who believe that violence — commonly called “handling your business” — is the only way to resolve conflict. What needs to change is the feeling that violence by physical force or weaponry is an acceptable way of resolving a disagreement.

Schools should be places in which students are free to learn without fear for their safety. Unfortunately, this incident has taught a different lesson: Schools are not always safe and violent confrontations — even involving outsiders — are possible.

Too bad this lesson was taught within a classroom. To paraphrase the words from a Sam Cooke song: “A change has got to come.”

Crystal S. McCombs (berneitas@gmail) lives in Greensboro. Prior to the onset of the pandemic, she was employed by GTCC for more than 16 years.