Crystal McCombs: Classroom attack a symptom of bigger issues

Last month a group of individuals — students and adults — unlawfully entered a Guilford County high school and assaulted a 14-year-old female student in the middle of a classroom. While the public may not have been made fully aware of all the factors involved, the root cause may have been a fight between students at a bus stop a few days earlier.
Fights among and between students are not new. An old tradition — long since ended — was the “last-day-of-school fight.” This was a way for one student to “get even” with another student over a perceived grievance.
Since school was over for the summer, there would be no visit to the principal’s office the next day, and by the time school opened again in the fall, the reason for the fight was usually forgotten. There were no serious injuries. The students frequently kept the incident to themselves so their parents wouldn’t know. And rarely, if ever, were students from other schools involved.
That old ritual seems quaint now.
It was also highly unlikely that people would travel from other schools or even from out of town to get involved. Even in tragic attacks such as Columbine in Colorado and Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, the perpetrators were current or former students at the schools involved. This most recent incident tells us that the dynamic of student conflict has drastically changed. Parents and outsiders are now becoming violently involved.
According to news reports, the victim of the assault at Southern Guilford High School suffered facial injuries, and she was traumatized and fearful of returning to school. Since several people participated in the assault, the victim’s injuries could have been much worse.
The assault appears to have been planned. Participants were able to enter the building through a door that had been opened as someone exited, but if that hadn’t happened, someone else was there to let them in.
Injury to the victim was intentional that day. That’s a cause for concern, but even more alarming is the knowledge that in a split second a shooter could have entered the building just as easily through that open door.
Violent student confrontations have prompted school officials, community leaders and parents to seek measures that would curb the rising tide of school violence nationwide. Some suggestions have been stricter disciplinary measures, suspension and expulsion of perpetrators, school uniforms, increased security and conflict resolution programs. All are well intentioned, but not worth much when we are living in a country where anarchy has become the rule of law.
Images of violence constantly invade our homes electronically. Hardly a day goes by without stories of violent encounters. Video games designed for entertainment have become behavioral teaching tools. Sadly, adults as well as children are buying into the idea that what we see is how we should behave.
The power of the spoken word goes a long way in influencing public behavior as well. Plane passengers are fighting each other and flight attendants. The people who took part in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol were encouraged — by elected leaders — to take the law into their own hands by seizing and damaging government property and threatening the lives of other elected officials. Such reasoning trickles down into every state, city and village and says, “Take the situation in hand and handle it any way you see fit.”
When that mode of thinking exists, no disciplinary measure, school uniforms or extra security will make one iota of difference. One might think, “If people can take over the United States Capitol, then I’m free to take over a classroom.”
And no punishment, however severe, will deter those who believe that violence — commonly called “handling your business” — is the only way to resolve conflict. What needs to change is the feeling that violence by physical force or weaponry is an acceptable way of resolving a disagreement.
Schools should be places in which students are free to learn without fear for their safety. Unfortunately, this incident has taught a different lesson: Schools are not always safe and violent confrontations — even involving outsiders — are possible.
Too bad this lesson was taught within a classroom. To paraphrase the words from a Sam Cooke song: “A change has got to come.”
Crystal S. McCombs (berneitas@gmail) lives in Greensboro. Prior to the onset of the pandemic, she was employed by GTCC for more than 16 years.