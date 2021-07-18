Crystal McCombs: The lessons of COVID are still being taught

No one will deny that COVID has been devastating. Nevertheless, it has also taught us some valuable lessons.

One of these lessons was the importance of family. Family gatherings became more precious once they were declared forbidden fruit. Visits to nursing homes and hospitals were suspended for the safety of the residents. Ironically, this measure intended to protect patients may have contributed to depression and even death.

Another valuable lesson was the importance of having a stash of cash. Living paycheck to paycheck has long been a way of life for many middle-income and underemployed Americans. Some managed to keep their heads above water, and felt safe if the work and income continued to flow. However, nearly 40% of American households were financially unable to cover the cost of a $400 household emergency.

COVID-related unemployment forced many Americans to live on little or no money while floating in a sea of financial uncertainty. To prevent this catastrophe, money experts advise deducting funds from each paycheck to be earmarked for emergencies only. Once that fund is established, experts also advise that we LEAVE IT THERE unless a dire situation arises.