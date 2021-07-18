Crystal McCombs: The lessons of COVID are still being taught

Who couldn’t wait until 2020 was over?
Earth was ravaged by a pandemic that invaded nearly every country on every continent.
As I write these words the total number of coronavirus cases globally has reached 186,596,118; 170,695,854 of those patients have recovered, but that’s of little comfort to some of us; 4,309,961 did not.
Initially, medical science had little information on what caused the disease or how to treat it. Since the virus seemed to be airborne, the only interim solution appeared to be to create barriers to prevent the spread. We were asked to wear masks, remain 6 feet apart and avoid group interaction with anyone outside of our immediate households. Herein lies a problem.
According to Aristotle, “Man is by nature a social animal.”
COVID severely limited our ability to socialize normally. Workplaces, schools, faith-based institutions, gymnasiums, restaurants, movie theaters, sports venues and all other gathering places were temporarily closed. Jobs were suspended or permanently lost; schools, churches, synagogues and other places of worship streamed their services and classes; restaurants delivered food or sold it as takeout orders or from drive-thru windows. Parents became in-home teacher assistants and classroom monitors.
Some of us became frustrated and defied the rules of “lockdown” by venturing out unmasked and un-distanced. The results were often disastrous. Entire groups of people fell ill after large gatherings and some died.
No one will deny that COVID has been devastating. Nevertheless, it has also taught us some valuable lessons.
One of these lessons was the importance of family. Family gatherings became more precious once they were declared forbidden fruit. Visits to nursing homes and hospitals were suspended for the safety of the residents. Ironically, this measure intended to protect patients may have contributed to depression and even death.
Another valuable lesson was the importance of having a stash of cash. Living paycheck to paycheck has long been a way of life for many middle-income and underemployed Americans. Some managed to keep their heads above water, and felt safe if the work and income continued to flow. However, nearly 40% of American households were financially unable to cover the cost of a $400 household emergency.
COVID-related unemployment forced many Americans to live on little or no money while floating in a sea of financial uncertainty. To prevent this catastrophe, money experts advise deducting funds from each paycheck to be earmarked for emergencies only. Once that fund is established, experts also advise that we LEAVE IT THERE unless a dire situation arises.
Work-from-home jobs are not new, but their popularity has increased in the last year. Going forward, it appears that more jobs will be performed remotely and require less personal contact. Consequently, we may not be required to “hit the road” every day to get to and from work (Yay! No rush hour). Work will come to us instead. Some workers may be able to establish their own schedules.
Technology may have been our saving grace during this crisis. Once regarded as luxury items, computers, tablets and cellphones became the lifeblood that kept us connected and sane. We could attend church, school and other gatherings remotely. I was even able to reconnect with classmates I had not seen in many years during a Zoom Christmas party. Hooray for Zoom!
Life as we once knew it will never be the same. Stricter sanitation requirements have made us more cautious. Gatherings will return, but with precautions. It has been a challenging year of personal and emotional loss — loved ones, jobs, property and basic freedoms, just to name a few. Recovering COVID patients still face uncertainty about their health in the future. Vaccinations and other precautionary measures are bringing us closer to the lives we once enjoyed.
Yet, even knowing this, many of us still have not been vaccinated, raising the threat that the virus could come back, stronger and more contagious.
And this may be the most important COVID lesson: If we are not mindful, we may be back where we started. Or worse.
All of life’s lessons are not taught in a classroom. Take heed of the lessons of COVID.
Crystal S. McCombs (berneitas@gmail) lives in Greensboro. Prior to the onset of the pandemic, she was employed by GTCC for more than 16 years.