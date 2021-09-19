Crystal McCombs: 'What's Going On': Still no answer in 2021

At the time the song was released, Gaye was under contract with Motown Records. But Motown President Berry Gordy originally rejected the song for fear of offending listeners. Gordy also felt that the song’s jazzy overtones and topical themes defied the traditional formula for Motown hits.

So the song was released as a single without Gordy’s knowledge and sold more than 200,000 copies in one week. It soared to the top of charts within a month. After it sold more than 2 million copies, Gordy was forced to rethink his decision about Marvin’s new musical direction. He asked Gaye to expand the single into an album that produced more hits. Gaye’s lyrics took on joblessness, drugs, the environment.

No one could have predicted that a song originally rejected by a major music company would have such relevance 50 years later. But mothers — and fathers — are still losing sons. And now that women are part of the military, American parents are losing their daughters as well.

Since the end of the Vietnam War the U.S. has been involved in numerous other conflicts worldwide, most recently 20 years in Afghanistan, our longest war ... so far. Now that the latest war has ended, we can only wonder where our next one will be.