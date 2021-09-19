Crystal McCombs: 'What's Going On': Still no answer in 2021

“Mother, mother
There’s too many of you crying
Brother, brother, brother
There’s far too many of you dying
You know we’ve got to find a way
To bring some lovin’ here today,
Father, father
We don’t need to escalate
You see, war is not the answer
For only love can conquer hate
You know we’ve got to find a way
To bring some lovin’ here today.”
— From the 1971 song “What’s Going On,” by the late Marvin Gaye
Marvin Gaye was a prophetic musical genius. And his most memorable song was a product of the times and events that he witnessed publicly and privately during the late 1960s and early 1970s. The country was embroiled in protests against U.S. involvement in Vietnam, protests that frequently turned violent. “What’s Going On” was written in search of reasons for the chaos that seemed to have taken over the country.
Father, father, We don’t need to escalate, You see, war is not the answer, For only love can conquer hate.
At the time the song was released, Gaye was under contract with Motown Records. But Motown President Berry Gordy originally rejected the song for fear of offending listeners. Gordy also felt that the song’s jazzy overtones and topical themes defied the traditional formula for Motown hits.
So the song was released as a single without Gordy’s knowledge and sold more than 200,000 copies in one week. It soared to the top of charts within a month. After it sold more than 2 million copies, Gordy was forced to rethink his decision about Marvin’s new musical direction. He asked Gaye to expand the single into an album that produced more hits. Gaye’s lyrics took on joblessness, drugs, the environment.
No one could have predicted that a song originally rejected by a major music company would have such relevance 50 years later. But mothers — and fathers — are still losing sons. And now that women are part of the military, American parents are losing their daughters as well.
Since the end of the Vietnam War the U.S. has been involved in numerous other conflicts worldwide, most recently 20 years in Afghanistan, our longest war ... so far. Now that the latest war has ended, we can only wonder where our next one will be.
But we don’t need to look offshore for war and conflict. Our country is at war with itself. Daily and nightly news reports tell us of attacks and killings in Greensboro, and beyond. Greensboro set a record for homicides, 61, in 2020. It may set another one this year.
Brother, brother, brother; There’s far too many of you dying.
What’s are the causes of this increase in crime and violence? Some blame COVID-19 and the unemployment and frustration surrounding it. Increased domestic violence also may be a result of this frustration. Then there is gang violence, which permeates some communities, and the media’s glamorization of crime. Those of us who can remember a classic TV western called “Gunsmoke” will recall that the opening scene, on the main street of Dodge City, involved a gunfight between Marshall Matt Dillon and some unfortunate soul. Are we once again becoming a nation of gunfighters?
Unfortunately, Marvin Gaye fell victim to personal wars with himself and with others while dealing with depression and thoughts of suicide fed by paranoia.
He was fatally shot three times during a dispute with his father in 1984.
In the end, the man who had asked the question could not answer it for himself.
“What’s Going On.”
We’re all still searching for the answer.
Crystal S. McCombs (berneitas@gmail) lives in Greensboro.