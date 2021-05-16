Crystal Monique Richardson: Passing protections for discrimination based on natural hairstyles moves NC toward justice

Over the past four months, municipal governments across North Carolina have taken action to pass local ordinances protecting residents from discrimination in private employment and housing in a key areas where residents commonly face mistreatment.
And while members of the LGBTQ community have rightly celebrated the inclusion of sexual orientation and gender identity as protected categories, one element of these ordinances has received less public attention: protections from discrimination based on natural hairstyles. These protections are a major step forward for Black and brown North Carolinians, and they will make these communities more equitable places to live, work and visit.
These provisions are being promoted at every level as the CROWN Act — or Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair Act. And I’m proud that our local leaders here in Greensboro made it one of the first communities to enact these protections in a January resolution. On Jan. 19, the City Council unanimously passed an updated non-discrimination policy that includes a ban on discrimination based on how one wears his or her hair.
While Americans are explicitly protected from discrimination based on race, we are often left vulnerable to mistreatment or harassment because of our natural hairstyles — styles like braids, twists or locs. For some, it may sound hard to believe, but people who wear their hair naturally have been charged by employers with violating dress codes, excluded from public establishments and fired from their jobs.
It’s part of a long history in the United States of laws and societal norms that stamp Blackness — and associated physical traits like dark skin, kinky or curly hair, etc. — with a blemish of inferiority, which arms people with an unwarranted justification to treat people differently and disrespectfully.
Many of us may remember the awful story of Andrew Johnson, a 16-year-old Black wrestler on a high school team in New Jersey who was summoned before a match by the referee, who was white. In order to participate in the match, the referee insisted that Andrew cut his beautiful locs. Andrew felt as if he had no choice, and his eyes filled with tears as his locs were hacked off then and there, right on the mat.
Last week, a similar event occurred in North Carolina, as a Durham girls softball player was forced by an umpire to cut her hair because she wore braids with beads in them.
“It was humiliating,” Nicole Pyles of Hillside High School, told The (Raleigh) News & Observer last week. “Why do I have to take away from myself just to play this game where we are actually doing well? I’m embarrassed because you pick on me in front of all these people for no reason.”
Like many, I cringed to see these young people singled out, marginalized and harmed because of their hairstyles.
As an attorney in Greensboro, I’ve heard so many stories about Black people who have been harassed because of their hair in the workplace. Employers generally justify anti-Black dress codes by chalking it up to a matter of “professionalism,” a Eurocentric, racist notion that puts the burden on Black folks to alter their appearances — sometimes drastically and permanently — to be deemed “professional.” As a Black woman who wears her hair in locs, I have personally experienced the disparity in treatment between me wearing my hair naturally, and my non-Black counterparts wearing their hair naturally. The CROWN Act protections are more than needed to promote nondiscrimination toward Black hairstyles and textures.
It’s fitting that nondiscrimination policies, including CROWN Act provisions, are passing in the same ordinances as those covering LGBTQ identity. After all, many of the same “professionalism” prescriptions that prevent and punish Black people from wearing their natural hairstyles also block LGBTQ people. Of course, many LGBTQ North Carolinians are themselves Black and are subjected to multiple layers of abuse. It’s all wrapped up in the “badge of inferiority” placed on all of us when we dare to live our lives authentically.
You would think that federal protections from discrimination based in race would protect people from hairstyle discrimination. But while some courts have ruled that discrimination against Afros violates the Civil Rights Act, courts have failed to understand that locs, cornrows, twists, braids, Bantu knots, fades or uncut and untrimmed hair are all natural presentations of Black hair, and are essential to Black culture and blackness, itself. Just as the Supreme Court’s landmark Price Waterhouse case established a tie between gender stereotyping and sex discrimination, harassment based on natural hair should be linked to race-based discrimination.
But, in the absence of that legal reasoning, we need to establish CROWN Act protections — and it’s heartening to see North Carolina communities picking up the effort. Many of these communities are leading the way in Southern states, from small towns like Hillsborough to large cities like Greensboro to counties like Buncombe. These governments are following in the footsteps of states such as Maryland and Virginia, and they’re a step in the right direction for everyone.