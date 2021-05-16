Crystal Monique Richardson: Passing protections for discrimination based on natural hairstyles moves NC toward justice

It’s part of a long history in the United States of laws and societal norms that stamp Blackness — and associated physical traits like dark skin, kinky or curly hair, etc. — with a blemish of inferiority, which arms people with an unwarranted justification to treat people differently and disrespectfully.

Many of us may remember the awful story of Andrew Johnson, a 16-year-old Black wrestler on a high school team in New Jersey who was summoned before a match by the referee, who was white. In order to participate in the match, the referee insisted that Andrew cut his beautiful locs. Andrew felt as if he had no choice, and his eyes filled with tears as his locs were hacked off then and there, right on the mat.

Last week, a similar event occurred in North Carolina, as a Durham girls softball player was forced by an umpire to cut her hair because she wore braids with beads in them.

“It was humiliating,” Nicole Pyles of Hillside High School, told The (Raleigh) News & Observer last week. “Why do I have to take away from myself just to play this game where we are actually doing well? I’m embarrassed because you pick on me in front of all these people for no reason.”

Like many, I cringed to see these young people singled out, marginalized and harmed because of their hairstyles.