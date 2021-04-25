Crystal S. McCombs: Passing of a legend and the end of an era

“Day is done, gone the sun,

From the lake, from the hills, from the sky,

All is well, safely rest, God is nigh.”

— Some of the words associated with “Taps” by Andrew Butterfield

The day is done and the sun has set upon the life of a quiet and unassuming legend.

Calvin Frank Morrow Sr. passed away quietly at his home surrounded by family one day before what would have been his 97th birthday. His death marks the end of an era in the history of the United States Navy— the formation of the Navy B-1 Band.

As a member of what was called the Navy B-1 Band, Morrow became part of an effort initiated by President Franklin D. Roosevelt and first lady Eleanor Roosevelt to gradually integrate the Navy and raise the status of African Americans within its ranks at the onset of World War II. To this end, 44 of the most talented Black musicians from nearby schools, mostly A&T College (now N.C. A&T State University) and Dudley High School in Greensboro and North Carolina College (now North Carolina Central University) and Hillside High School in Durham, were selected to serve as the official band for the U.S. Navy Pre-Flight School in Chapel Hill.