Crystal S. McCombs: Passing of a legend and the end of an era

“Day is done, gone the sun,
From the lake, from the hills, from the sky,
All is well, safely rest, God is nigh.”
— Some of the words associated with “Taps” by Andrew Butterfield
The day is done and the sun has set upon the life of a quiet and unassuming legend.
Calvin Frank Morrow Sr. passed away quietly at his home surrounded by family one day before what would have been his 97th birthday. His death marks the end of an era in the history of the United States Navy— the formation of the Navy B-1 Band.
As a member of what was called the Navy B-1 Band, Morrow became part of an effort initiated by President Franklin D. Roosevelt and first lady Eleanor Roosevelt to gradually integrate the Navy and raise the status of African Americans within its ranks at the onset of World War II. To this end, 44 of the most talented Black musicians from nearby schools, mostly A&T College (now N.C. A&T State University) and Dudley High School in Greensboro and North Carolina College (now North Carolina Central University) and Hillside High School in Durham, were selected to serve as the official band for the U.S. Navy Pre-Flight School in Chapel Hill.
On May 27, 1942, the Navy B-1 Band became the first of what were to be several all-Black Navy bands. They performed at daily flag-raising at the barracks, regimental reviews, parades, concerts, sporting events and ship launchings. Upon their transfer to Hawaii in 1944, their duties also involved playing for ships embarking and returning from combat in the Pacific and serenading wounded soldiers in hospitals and aboard hospital ships.
The prevailing belief at that time was that most Black musicians could play very few instruments, perform very little music beyond jazz, blues and spirituals, and could probably not read music at all. To the contrary, these musicians could read, play and arrange classics, contemporary music, concert pieces and marches utilizing a full range of band and orchestral instruments. The Navy B-1 Band members were the first African Americans to serve in the modern Navy at a rank higher than mess men. The Navy B-1 Band enhanced the public opinion regarding the capabilities of Black musicians and destroyed many racial myths and stereotypes.
No one can doubt the importance of the Navy B-1 Band in the integration of the armed forces, but these Navy B-1 Band pioneers could never have imagined the far-reaching effect their experiences would provide for future generations as well.
At war’s end, many of them returned to colleges and universities to complete their education. Calvin Morrow had left Dudley High School prior to graduation to join the Navy B-1 Band. After receiving an honorable discharge from the Navy, he was granted permission to complete the requirements for his high school diploma.Many B-1 members entered the field of education as teachers, principals, administrators and band directors. In so doing, they trained generations of upcoming musicians in the principle of Navy bandsmanship: excellence, precision, timeliness.
As a product of the Navy B-1 Band, Morrow carried those principles with him throughout his lifetime. An avid believer in education and community activism, he held several teaching positions in various locations and held membership in various educational and civic organizations. He also worked diligently to educate and inform the public about the history and impact of the Navy B-1 Band on the armed forces by giving lectures and interviews whenever asked.
This writer’s family was fortunate to have been neighbors of the Morrow family for the last 64 years. They were absolutely the best neighbors and friends one could ask for, and are the only neighbors remaining who were here the day we moved into our house. Morrow was very particular about the care, upkeep and appearance of his property. Even into his 90s, he could still be seen mowing his own grass on his riding mower.
He will be sincerely missed by all who knew him, but we can take comfort in the fact that he lived well and served others.
He was the last surviving member of the Navy B-1 Band, and now joins his bandmates. How glad they must be to see him!
Crystal S. McCombs (berneitas@gmail) lives in Greensboro. Prior to the onset of the pandemic, she was employed by GTCC for more than 16 years.