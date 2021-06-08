Cynthia M. Allen: Texas voting bill isn’t ‘Jim Crow 2.0,’ and Democrats should like much of what’s in it

It would require voters to write a driver’s license number or other personal identifier on absentee ballots, which fulfills the existing ID requirement for in-person voting.

It would increase penalties for ballot harvesting, a tactic that disproportionately harms elderly and vulnerable individuals, and would require information from the individual assisting the voter to protect against assistance fraud.

It would increase penalties for refusing to accept a poll watcher for service.

It would ensure ballot security by requiring a paper trail and livestreaming of vote-counting for larger counties.

And it would standardize practices such as times the polls are open. That would minimize confusion and, in some counties, would actually increase the amount of time polls are required to be open on weekdays and weekends.

The bill’s most worrisome provision, apparently included in error, would prevent polling places from opening before 1 p.m. on the last Sunday of early voting. That could legitimately be viewed as attempting to reduce turnout from Black churches and should be removed. Indications are that it will be.