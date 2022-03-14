Cynthia M. Allen: Would Americans fight for their homeland like Ukrainians? A recent poll is discouraging

As I was explaining to my inquisitive 6-year-old, war is, sadly, a perennial state of human existence.

This isn’t the first war of her lifetime, and no matter how much we strive for peace throughout the world, it won’t be the last.

But unlike the wars of the recent past — even those in which U.S. troops were committed — the fight in Ukraine feels closer to home.

The images and stories of ordinary men taking up arms, of women constructing Molotov cocktails in their town squares and of families resolutely hunkering down in defense of their nation are as terrifying as they are compelling.

They are hopeful, too.

They remind us that when their culture, freedoms and way of life are under assault, many people will risk and even lose their own lives to ensure their long-term survival.

What would we do in such circumstances? A recent Quinnipiac University poll posed that same question to Americans: Would you stay and fight or leave the country?

A bare majority, 55%, said they would stay and fight, while 38% said they would leave.