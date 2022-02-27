D.G. Martin: Finding the best for PBS NC

Hans would be well served to follow the example of an earlier president.

In the early 1990s when C.D. Spangler was president, long-time TV director Jake Dunlop was preparing for retirement. Spangler assigned his vice president for communications, Wyndham Robertson, the responsibility for leading a search to find the best public TV executive in the nation. Robertson, who had been a leading writer and editor for Fortune magazine, was comfortable dealing with powers in the communications business nationwide and knew the right questions to ask as she went scouting.

Robertson set out to identify the best public TV leaders. She traveled across the nation, connected with knowledgeable people and attended several PBS annual meetings. She kept asking “who is the best public TV manager in the country?”

Ultimately, she brought to Spangler a group of candidates, both people who had worked for Dunlop and others from across the country. The group included Tom Howe, then second in command at the public TV station in Seattle.

Although there were also talented people on UNC-TV’s staff, she believed the network could use the fresh thinking of an outsider and the approach of a seasoned manager, which she perceived Howe to be.