Dahleen Glanton: Marjorie Taylor Greene isn't going anywhere

It has an R-27 rating on the Cook Partisan Voter Index, making it the 10th most Republican district in the nation.

Regardless of how blue the rest of Georgia becomes, this part of the state will be solidly red for a long time. It’s where people who don’t care much for the diversity in the Atlanta area go in order to get away from people who don’t look like them.

Most Democrats and even some conservatives are appalled by Greene’s antics. But she never tried to hide who she is from her constituents. She didn’t have to. Her extreme right, conspiratorial positions probably were an asset to her victory. She won by a landslide, with 74.7% of the vote.

The interesting thing about Greene’s victory is that she didn’t even live in the 14th District. She rented a condo there after deciding to pull out of the race in the more diverse 6th District in order to run in a place where she had a better shot at winning.

She gained favor by giving people what they wanted. In one Facebook post, she is shown wearing sunglasses and holding an AR-15 rifle next to headshots of Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, three of the four progressives known as “The Squad.” The caption said, “Squad’s Worst Nightmare.”