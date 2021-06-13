Dahleen Glanton: Naomi Osaka was brave to put her well-being ahead of her job. If only more Black women had that option.

Naomi Osaka is as much a Black Lives Matter activist as she is a tennis player. In these confrontational times, it is hard to be both.

Osaka abruptly withdrew from this year’s French Open tournament, citing mental health concerns. Though she did not explain what is going on in her life, it would not be surprising if today’s tense racial climate contributed to her decision.

People of color have endured a great amount of stress the past year, particularly Black women. The pandemic alone, which disproportionately impacted African Americans, was enough to test our mental stamina but added on top of it was the George Floyd murder, the killing of Breonna Taylor and the constant cries for America to see us and hear us, often to no avail.

Though she made a career choice to represent Japan on the tennis courts, Osaka walks through life as a Black woman. Her mother is Japanese, and her father is Haitian. Though she embraces both cultures, she grew up in her Haitian grandmother’s home in New York, so she knows what it means to be Black.